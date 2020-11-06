Floyd Mayweather checks out Circa’s Stadium Swim

Floyd Mayweather and Derek Stevens are shown at Circa's Stadium Swim. The boxing great visited the new resort on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, 2020. (Circa)

Fourteen million megapixels, and 49 victories without a loss.

Those were the pertinent stats Wednesday and Thursday as boxing great and Las Vegas resident Floyd Mayweather visited Derek Stevens at Circa’s Stadium Swim. It was Mayweather’s first visit to the resort, which opened Oct. 28.

Stevens said Mayweather was likely to be a repeat visitor, “I know Floyd pretty well.”

Stadium Swim, open every day, has a capacity of 4,000. The annex is billed as the largest pool destination for sports fans, with six temperature-controlled pools and a 143-by-40-foot LED screen. That’s where you find the pixels. To find Floyd, check the VIP cabanas.

