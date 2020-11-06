87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Kats

Floyd Mayweather checks out Circa’s Stadium Swim

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2020 - 2:15 pm
 

Fourteen million megapixels, and 49 victories without a loss.

Those were the pertinent stats Wednesday and Thursday as boxing great and Las Vegas resident Floyd Mayweather visited Derek Stevens at Circa’s Stadium Swim. It was Mayweather’s first visit to the resort, which opened Oct. 28.

Stevens said Mayweather was likely to be a repeat visitor, “I know Floyd pretty well.”

Stadium Swim, open every day, has a capacity of 4,000. The annex is billed as the largest pool destination for sports fans, with six temperature-controlled pools and a 143-by-40-foot LED screen. That’s where you find the pixels. To find Floyd, check the VIP cabanas.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
2
Rio to reopen at year’s end, Caesars CEO says
Rio to reopen at year’s end, Caesars CEO says
3
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
4
Clark County election protest raises tensions as police look on
Clark County election protest raises tensions as police look on
5
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST