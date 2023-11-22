Fontainebleau’s LIV signs EDM heavyweight as first headliner

John Summit is shown at ARC Music Festival in Chicago in September. (John Summit FB)

John Summit is the first headliner at LIV Las Vegas nightclub at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The club premieres on Dec. 14, a night after the resort opens.

John Summit is the first headliner at Fontainebleau’s LIV Las Vegas nightclub, the hotel announced Wednesday morning. Summit opens Dec. 14, the club’s grand opening, a night after the hotel itself celebrates its premiere.

LIV is the Las Vegas outpost of Fontainebleau’s famous Miami nightclub, developed by David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality.

“John Summit has emerged as one of the biggest names in the electronic world, so it’s a natural fit to have him be our first resident announcement for LIV Las Vegas,” Grutman said in a statement. “LIV is a brand known for bringing world-class talent and entertainment to the nightlife scene, and we are so excited to expand our partnership with John in Las Vegas.”

The 39-year-old native of Chicago has headlined EDC Las Vegas and Creamfields North dance festival in England. He arrives after performances in Germany, Australia, Miami and L.A.

“Groot Hospitality is such an icon in the industry, and now to have the opportunity to kick off the all-new LIV Las Vegas during its grand opening weekend as its first resident feels like the opportunity of a lifetime,” Summit said in Wednesday’s announcement. “I cannot wait to join the celebration and bring a new kind of energy and feeling to Fontainebleau Las Vegas.”

LIV Is designed by award-winning architect and designer David Rockwell and Rockwell Group. Since 2008, the 50,000-square-foot LIV inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach has ranked among the top five highest-grossing clubs in America.

