For Vegas show, Katy Perry teases set list, ‘mushroom hat’

Katy Perry's "Play" is set for eight shows Dec. 29, 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12, 14-15 at The Theatre at Resorts World. (Christine Hahn)

Katy Perry understands Las Vegas audiences. So she’s playing to the crowd when her “Play” residency opens at Resorts World Theatre on Dec. 29.

“The Vegas audience is different, people there for bachelor or bachelorette parties, they might be there for a convention, it might be someone’s birthday — I’m 21 finally, woo hoo!” Perry told “Access Hollywood Weekend” co-host (and Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium in-game co-host) Sibley Scoles in a clip posted Wednesday. “Knowing that, I’m no fool. I am going to to be singing all the hits.”

Perry described her simple-yet-logical strategy to picking the songs to play in “Play.”

“I took the top 20 songs off of all the streamers, and that’s my set list,” Perry said. “I’ll remix a few, give a few a kind of face lift. It’s going to be an upbeat show.”

Perry has revisited a couple of her favorite movies, “Honey I Shrunk The Kids” and “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” during the pandemic. Elements from both titles can be found in her upcoming production.

“You’re getting larger than life, you might get a puppet or two,” Perry said. “I’m basically a doll, and here are some of the costumes.”

Perry said her Vegas show will play out as an extension of her tours, the last of which was 2018.

“Every tour I’ve been on and put out there in the world, I’ve put so much into it, it’s been feast for both the eyes and the ears,” the superstar said. “My tours are very experiential. You feel very immersed in them. I try to stay very close to the crowd. There’s some sensory thing going on. The content is top notch. The costumes are wild. And all of that is in Vegas.”

Perry showed Scoles a few sketches of her costumes. One is a purple number with a giant bow on the back, in which Perry is lowered into a bed by a big hand (kind of a vending-machine effect). Another is a terrycloth towel decorated with rhinestones for a bathroom scene. Yet another is a bubble coat — yes, a coat made of bubbles that light up.

Perry also showed off a Wild West, “psychedelic cowboy” number. She’s said, “I’m wearing a mushroom hat, which is very integral to the story line.” Good use of chaps in that one, too.

Perry’s residency will run alongside Adele’s at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The two live relatively close to each other in L.A. Perry offered to carpool to Vegas with her co-headliner.

“I’m definitely going to her show, for sure,” said Perry, who seems to have a line on tickets to see Adele. “And she’s definitely welcome to mine.”

Perry has apparently game-planned the city, and her host hotel, extensively.

“It’s great that Vegas is that one-stop shop. It’s really an experiential place, ‘Come see Adele on Friday, come see me on Saturday,’ ” she said. “Gaga’s there, Bruno is there. There’s so much good food to eat. Resorts World is just like, beware, it’s got some of the best Asian cuisine you’ve had in your entire life … Everything’s delicious. We’re on a food tour the entire time.”

The superstar expanded, “There are nightclubs, Cirque, wonderful shopping … It’s really where you go to stretch your coin.”

Cool Hang Alert

Serving silliness with singalongs, Tony Arias is appearing along with Michael Dubay at Star Piano Cocktail Lounge at 8 p.m. Friday. Arias is one funny dude and he can really sing. He’s planned a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” medley, “Story Of My Life” by One Direction, and “Kentucky Rain” by Elvis. No cover, two-drink minimum. Reservations, and a festive disposition, recommended.

