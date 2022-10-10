Foreigner locks in eight-show run at Venetian Theatre

Kelly Hansen has been Foreigner’s singer for 20 years, longer than any vocallist.

Kelly Hansen has been Foreigner’s “replacement” singer for 20 years. Give him due credit for leading the band’s enduring revival.

The rocking vocalist, who has been with the band longer than any singer (including co-founder Lou Gramm) heads up Foreigner’s return to The Venetian Theater next March and April. The ’70s and ’80s hit-makers play eight shows from March 24-April 8 (tickets start at $45, not including fees, onsale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com).

Foreigner founder Mick Jones has made a grand entrance midway through the band’s Vegas performances. The present-day roster also features Jeff Pilson of Dokken on bass, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, Bruce Watson and Luis Carlos Maldonado on guitar, and Chris Frazier on drums.

Expect such enduring rock anthems as “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Wahlberg serves the shots

A-lister and new Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg held a private party Wednesday at La Neta Cocina y Lounge in Downtown Summerlin for his Flecha Azul tequila. Wahlberg is a partner in the tequila company. He dazzled the staff and other guests, being the superstar he is. Wahlberg also entertained Mario Lopez of “Extra,” posting a photo of the two on the links Saturday.

And, if you want some inspiration, follow Wahlberg’s workout regimen on Instagram. He’s flinging weights at 5 a.m. from his F45 Training center (three locations in VegasVille). No tequila at these sessions. He goes live on IG, and you can, too.

Legend closing out

John Legend is nearing the end of his “Love In Las Vegas” residency at Zappos Theater. Legend’s final dates are Friday through Oct. 29. This is a very chic, fulfilling show, especially for a date night. Many great fashion tips, too.

And this legend …

Teller has confirmed he underwent quadruple-bypass surgery, reporting that detail over the weekend on social media. We’d just known “bypass.” He also asks that fans not bother his friends for updates about his health. He’ll let everyone know his status on social. “I’m at a great rehab hospital, walking around, up stairs, taking showers and getting into car seats. Feeling better every day.” The duo hopes to return to the Rio by late-November, early December.

Meantime, Penn Jillette is on a national book tour beginning next week for his latest tome, “Random,” including an appearance at The Writer’s Block downtown on Nov. 7.

He’s a treasure

Long ago, executives at Luxor sought to de-emphasize the hotel’s ubiquitous Egyptian theme. So they sent the King Tut exhibit packing. Now “Discovering King Tut’s Tomb” is returning to the hotel, reopening Monday. This is on the second-floor mezzanine, across from Atrium Showroom and the Blue Man Group Theater.

Tom Zaller of Imagine Exhibitions, which just opened The Cabinet of Curiosities at Bally’s, leads the development team. Zaller remembers when it seemed a good idea to pull King Tut from Luxor, because he brought in the Titanic and Bodies exhibits to that space.

But it makes sense to revisit King Tut, this being the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the artifacts. “There is a great sense of awe and wonder to this tomb,” Zaller says. “And, I am not entirely sure people know the relationship of the Luxor’s theme to Egypt. We are looking to balance entertainment with education. I think people will really enjoy it.”

Live on Tape

Tape Face celebrated his 1,403rd show at Harrah’s on Sunday night. Sam Wills, who created the character, says he was “busy doing other shows” when the 1,000th benchmark came and went. The 1,043 performance was randomly selected, but it that number does mean “Love” in numerical slang. The comic mime (our favorite kind) revived many of his greatest hits , including oven-mitt duet of “Endless Love” and the act where he duels with an audience member using staple guns and firing into inflated balloons.

Tape Face summoned T2, his understudy/alternate character, for a cameo. T2 is headed off for a tour of Finland, while the original forges on in Vegas.

Christina Balonek’s terrifically daffy Phillis Vanillis character also performed No. 1,043. She hung at the side,unspooling witticisms to audience members called to the stage. “I’m like the highway, I go both ways,” was one.

The 44-year-old Wills, a native of New Zealand, has become a wizened performer since opening at Harrah’s in March 2018. “One thing I have learned in Vegas is, sometime there can be no reason for anything, and many reasons for nothing.” That sentiment is the crux — crux, I tell you! — of Tape Face’s success.

“Brunched By An Angel”

At first glance, you might be hoping this involves Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout. No such luck.

“Brunched By An Angel” is a new concept coming to the Palms. This is the first production show that claims to allow guests to share brunch with departed loved ones. It happens at the Kaos space, Nov. 12-13, Dec. 10-11, and Jan. 14-15. Two shows per day at from 10 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. (tickets run $75-$200, available Friday at Ticketmaster.com)

Live music (from living musicians, we expect) is also planned for this limited engagement.

Producer Shane Farley brings this concept to Vegas. Three self-described psychic mediums — Reginald Lewis, Loriann Mans and Christopher Allan — will go about contacting the departed, professing to “possess their own special gifts to reach the departed.”

There is a community that believes in these powers. I don’t live anywhere near that community. But give props to the team at Palms for its creative use of the Kaos architecture. We’ll see you at Yächtley Crëw.

Cool Hang Alert

A booking that has piqued our interest, David James Robinson and Tom Michel play The Stirling Club at 8 p.m. p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Thursday. “We’ll Take Manhattan” is the show, from the duo who in August closed their own dual supper-club concept, The Nevada Room and Vegas Room. The partners had booked Kelly Clinton-Holmes’ “Sit In” at The Nevada Room. Now the reverse is true. Clinton-Holmes is The Stirling Club’s entertainment director. Life finds a way on the Vegas entertainment scene. Go to TheStirlingClub.com for info.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.