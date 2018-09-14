Kats

Former ‘AGT’ contestants offer advice to Daniel Emmet

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2018 - 10:20 pm
 

A great ventriloquist. A master magician. A soulful singer-songwriter.

“America’s Got Talent” has certainly rewarded all measure of Las Vegas performers among its many champions. Two are resident Las Vegas Strip headliners. Terry Fator has his own room at The Mirage, while Mat Franco performs in his theater at The Linq Hotel.

Singer-songwriter Michael Grimm has hit the cruise lines, plays assorted road dates and performs an acoustic set Tuesday nights at Tuscany’s Piazza Lounge.

All have thoughts and advice for Daniel Emmet in his wild ride on “AGT.” The pop/opera specialist and co-star of “The Cocktail Cabaret” at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace has reached the show’s finals. He performs Tuesday and awaits results Wednesday, both shows airing at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Packing his multitude of puppets, Fator won “AGT’s” Season 2 title in 2007, earning a limited engagement at the Las Vegas Hilton (now the Westgate Las Vegas). He is now closing in on a decade at The Mirage and is one of the city’s great success stories.

“My advice to Daniel is to know your routine so well you could do it in your sleep, then relax and enjoy the moment,” Fator says. “Drink it all in and have fun. These amazing moments are so short-lived, and win or lose, this will be an awesome memory forever.”

The congenial Franco, who last month marked his third anniversary at The Linq, also trumpeted preparation.

“Feeling prepared and well-rehearsed can make all the difference when it comes to being confident,” says the 30-year-old Franco, who won Season 9 in 2015. “Confidence is a magic ingredient that allows you to channel your nerves into positive energy.” The magician added that Emmet’s rendition of “Someday” on Tuesday’s semifinal show was his best performance yet.

“With the right song choices, he’ll be a true contender in the finale,” Franco says.

For Grimm, the win is already in for Emmett.

“If he’s in the finals, then he’s a winner no matter what happens,” Grimm says. “So have fun with it.”

Grimm has surfed some choppy waters since winning the Season 5 title in 2010.

“I only hope that he has a good personal manager, and an attorney,” Grimm says. “He needs protection from the onslaught of vampires that are waiting in the shadows.”

But Grimm was otherwise enthusiastic, saying of Emmet, “What a great talent! He deserves every bit of this experience!”

One “AGT” loser, or should we say nonwinner, comic magician Piff the Magic Dragon, has capitalized on his “AGT” fame to headline Bugsy’s Cabaret at the Flamingo Las Vegas.

“I’ve got the perfect advice for him,” says Piff, legal name of John van der Put. “First, do something you know how to do really well. Second, never shoot a dog out of a cannon.”

That was Piff’s final performance on “AGT.” Firing his Chihuahua, Mr. Piffles, across the stage, a move that stunned judge Heidi Klum, who didn’t appear to realize that Piff was performing a trick.

“I’d like to have Daniel in my show, actually,” Piff says. “Maybe we can shoot him out of a cannon.”

This caused a stir

Esteemed rock vocalist Vince Neil announced “the boys” are returning to the studio. That means Motley Crue, the veteran hard-rock quartet that many fans thought would never record again. Not so.

Las Vegan Neil said in text Thursday, “We never said we broke up. We just said we wouldn’t tour again.” In a couple of weeks, the band plans to record four songs at Tommy Lee’s home studio in L.A.

TRF set for Caesars Palace

Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons host the fifth Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up Gala on Saturday night at Caesars Palace. Joel McHale again hosts the event.

The band will perform an acoustic set at 9:45 p.m. and will live-stream the event on the band’s Facebook page (take note of bassist Ben McKee’s outfit; he can usually be counted on for something unusual).

Connect at 5:30 p.m. to catch Frankie Grande (YouTube star and brother of Ariana Grande) hosting the red carpet.

Last year’s event cleared $1 million, easily a record night for the still-evolving charity. The Tyler Robinson Foundation is named for a young fan who died of brain cancer in March 2013 at age 17. Robinson befriended the Dragons and played their hit “It’s Time” during his treatment.

Hammer head

Comic magician Mike Hammer is a former actor who, before setting up residency at the Four Queens, appeared in Hollywood movies. For proof, watch Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2002 gem “Catch Me if You Can.”

If you look closely, in the scene where Frank Abagnale is watching a movie, you can spot the back of Hammer’s head.

“I got paid,” Hammer says. “I got my SAG card, the whole thing.”

I finally caught Hammer’s show (after eight short years) at the Canyon Club, and he is a funny, funny dude.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like