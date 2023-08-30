Free U2 ‘Zoo Station’ fan experience opening ahead of Sphere shows

A rendering of "Zoo Station: A U2: UV Experience" immersive fan portal, which opens Sept. 28, 2023 at The Venetian. (Full Coverage Communications)

The Sphere shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, as seen from the pedestrian bridge over Sands Avenue between the Wynn and the Palazzo on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip view The Sphere on the pedestrian bridge over Sands Avenue between the Wynn and the Palazzo on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Sphere is displaying an advertisement for its opening act, U2, which will inaugurate the venue next month. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Sphere shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, as seen from the Encore parking garage on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spectators photograph The Sphere while it shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, as seen from the Encore parking garage on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Get ready for the laughing gas. We mean, metaphorically.

That to borrow from the opening line of the song that has inspired “Zoo Station: A U2: UV Experience” fan hub at The Venetian.

The portal opens Sept. 28, a day before U2’s venue launch at The Sphere is to premiere.

Live Nation’s Vibee destination-experience company and VIP package provider has collaborated with U2 Creative Director Gavin Friday on the project. The multileveled, 12,000-square-foot exhibit is being developed in The Venetian’s Waterfall Atrium, near the familiar LOVE sculpture.

Admission to “Zoo Station” is free, except for special film screenings in the Zoo TV Cinema, which are $15. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays (more intel at u2.vibee.com).

The exhibit is derived from “Zoo Station,” which opens the 1991 album “Achtung Baby.” Zoo Station is the nickname of Zoologischer Garten, an Berlin train station in the city center’s center and near Hansa Studios, much of “Achtung Baby” was recorded.

The formal description of the new hub: “The industrial train station aesthetic of Zoo Station’s ground floor gives way to a more modern, futuristic environment on the second floor that pays homage to shows at Sphere and the band’s propulsive innovations in live music entertainment.”

Also, Propulsive Innovations would be a great band name.

The Ultra Violet lounge is for music and retail. Fly Bar is the cocktail hang and art center. On the second floor, Zoo TV Cinema is the theater curated by The Edge, with daily screenings of rare video of the band. The Anton Corbijn Gallery shows off the photographer’s photos and videos covering his five decades with the band. Corbin is curating the space.

On Friday, the Sphere’s exterior, the Exosphere, glowed with the first “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live” promotional show. Less than a month remains until The Sphere opens, for real.

