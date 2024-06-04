‘Fully present in blood-soaked flesh’: Alt-rock icon returning to Las Vegas

British singer and songwriter Morrissey performs at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 17, 2018. The two-day rock festival is one of the most important and longest running of Mexico. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Every so often, an announcement arrives in the inbox that displays true inspiration. So a tip of the bowler to Morrissey, who crafted a gem Tuesday morning:

“Despite recent fiascoes, I will indeed be fully present in blood-soaked flesh at the House of Blues in Las Vegas on July 26 (Friday) and 27 (Saturday). Having hung upside down for several months, I am now in good health - like an arrow fully drawn and waiting to be fired: please fling me.”

Metaphorically speaking, of course. Morrissey’s reference is related to some of his recent health concerns. According to a BBC report, the singer was was treated for “physical exhaustion” in January after canceling concerts at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

As the former Smiths singer and alt-rock icon notes, the remaster of his live recording of “Beethoven Was Deaf” in Paris will be issued on July 26. The album is being reissued for the first time since its release in 1993.

The album was captured during the “Your Arsenal” tour at the Zenith in Paris in 1992. Remastering was achieved at Abbey Road Studios.

And break out the record player for this limited-time offer:

“Signed copies of the vinyl will be available at the House of Blues for those of you who still run upstairs whenever the doorbell rings (I certainly do.) Life begins again with full accompaniment from Jesse Tobias (guitar), Carmen Vandenberg (guitar), Camila Grey (keyboards), Solomon Walker (bass), and Matthew Walker (drums.) Expect a night of thrust and parry - no-show tunes.”

A champion for the oppressed, the 65-year-old front man gives a taste of vibe at his two House of Blues shows.

“If you can find a decent pair of shoes, by all means come along. There is nothing quite like physical proximity, I am assured. If you would rather not come, then you are obviously one-half of a twin pair of parakeets. Some people sing, some poison the air. But if life is meaningless then why was there not always nothing? For those of you 85 and over who are still waiting for Bonfire Of Teenagers to be released, good news is finally within our grasp.”

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday.

Morrissey’s 14th studio album, “Without Music The World Dies,” is due this year. His performances at HoB will pick over his 40-year career, which includes the Smiths’ 1983 breakout single “Hand In Glove,” and such enduring alt-rock anthems as “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?”, “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out,” “Suedehead,” “Everyday Is Like Sunday,” “Irish Blood, English Heart,” and “First of the Gang to Die.”

To close, Morrissey muses:

“Hopefully, I will smell you in Vegas - where the audiences always stay the same age … are you in the mood?” at large — Morrissey.

