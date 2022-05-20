Gaffigan postpones ‘The Fun Tour’ shows at Wynn Las Vegas

Jim Gaffigan has appeared regularly the Encore Theater stand-up rotation for the past three years

Jim Gaffigan is rescheduling the “Fun.”

The headlining comic has been diagnosed with COVID, meaning “The Fun Tour” shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Encore Theater have been postponed. The new dates are Dec. 9-10. Ticket-holders can hold the tickets for the new dates or receive full refunds at the point of purchase.

Gaffigan’s official social-media posts stated: “Our primary concern is the safety of our much-valued audience, artist and crew.”

The popular stand-up has starred in five concert specials on Netflix, and has appeared regularly the Encore Theater stand-up rotation for the past three years. The series continues with such headliners as Sebastian Maniscalco (May 28-29), Russell Peters (June 18) and Demetri Martin (July 16). Steve Martin and Martin Short make their Encore Theater debut June 24-25.

