Garth Brooks expected to open at Colosseum next spring

The Desert Inn. Thomas & Mack Center. Wynn Las Vegas. T-Mobile Arena. Allegiant Stadium. Dolby Live.

Those have been Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas haunts over the past three decades. We anticipate confidently the country-music superstar will add the Colosseum at Caesars Palace to that list. We’re calling a Brooks residency to open next spring. The likely opening is after Sting’s April 9 performance, when the calendar is clear.

Adele has the room pretty well locked up from late-January through the end of March.

Reps from Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment have not yet responded to requests for comment. Those companies are in an exclusive booking agreement at the Colosseum.

Brooks has intimated he would play Vegas over multiple dates again, and wants his superstar wife, Trisha Yearwood, to join him onstage. He has called such a move a “no-brainer.” In his shows at Dolby Live in February, Yearwood showed up midshow to a near-deafening response. The couple performed “Walkaway Joe” and “Golden Ring,” the George Jones-Tammy Wynette duet.

Brooks’ history in Vegas is extensive. He’s played resorts still standing, and one that’s been imploded, and the one that replaced it.

Brooks opened in Las Vegas at Desert Inn on Jan. 17, 1991, a five-night series covering 10 performances. He went on to pack the Thomas & Mack Center on Aug. 16-18 and 1993, and again Aug. 13-16 1998. He starred at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas (on the old D.I. site) from December 2009-January 2014, at T-Mobile Arena on June 24 and July 4, 2016, at Allegiant Stadium on July 10, 2021, and the two appearances at Dolby Live in February.

In his most recent shows, Brooks shouted to the crowd that he had been thinking about residency plan in Vegas. After a huge roar, he called out, “Tonight clinches it!”

