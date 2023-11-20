Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas residency

“Garth Brooks/Plus One” will run through December 2024 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Garth Brooks speaks during a news conference ahead of his "Garth Brooks/PLUS ONE" residency at Caesars Palace on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Garth Brooks has gone plus-18 in his “Plus One” Colosseum residency.

Brooks is adding the shows to his 2024 schedule, from Sept. 26 through Dec. 22, 2024. Tickets for the first nine shows will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets for the final nine shows will be available at noon. Go ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas for all intel.

“Garth Brooks/Plus One” is a partnership between Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment.

In a statement, the 61-year-old superstar said, “My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level. I couldn’t have picked a better place to play or better people to play for.”

Brooks is back Nov. 29-Dec. 16 for his final shows of the year at the Colosseum.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer has performed that epic sing-along along with “The Dance,” “Rodeo,” “Two Piña Coladas,” and covers of “Turn The Page” and “Night Moves” by Bob Seger and “Piano Man” by Billy Joel. His fellow superstar wife, Trisha Yearwood, has joined the performances in a cover of Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow”; “Golden Ring by George Jones and Tammy Wynette; “Whiskey to Wine” and “She’s In Love With the Boy.”

Though most in the theater anticipate Yearwood’s arrival, she is met with a roar every time out.

“What I’ve learned in my whole career is, just do what you do,” Brooks said just before his opening night last may. That’s it. Leave the other stuff for the people that do that stuff so well.”

