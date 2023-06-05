Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood join Adele, Elvis on restaurant’s walls

Garth Brooks headlines at the Colosseum and is often joined by his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Both are now on the walls of Palm Restaurant.

The Garth Brooks-Trisha Yearwood sketch at Palm Restaurant is shown on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Las Vegas artist Erica Deutsch created the work, which joins such celebs as Adele, Carlos Santana, Rod Stewart and Wayne Newton in the famous restaurant. (Michael Martin)

“Garth Brooks: Plus One” plays at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. His “plus two” show now appears at Palm Restaurant.

Books and his country-star wife, Trisha Yearwood, have been added to Palm’s wall of famous caricatures. Work started Friday and finished Sunday.

The couple are placed on the restaurant’s back wall, next to fellow Colosseum headliner Adele, and also Siegfried & Roy and Elvis, and below hospitality magnate Tilman Fertitta and “Mr. Las Vegas” Wayne Newton.

Restaurant GM Michael Martin is extending the invitation to the couple to come in and sign the work, performed ably by Vegas artist Erica Deutsch.

