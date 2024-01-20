Gibbons, Nielsen lead all-star Las Vegas rock awards show

Rock stars abound at the revival of “Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards” at Sam’s Town Live.

ZZ Top front man Billy F. Gibbons performs on opening night at The Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown in Las Vegas Thursday, May 26, 2022. At rear is drummer Todd Waetzig. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sally Steele, editor and publisher of Vegas Rocks magazine, is shown with some of her Beatles memorabilia at her home near Bermuda Road and East Pyle Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2014. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen performs with fellow members of his band, during their "Sgt. Pepper Live" show at Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino on Sunday, September 13, 2009, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Danny Coker sits on one of his custom Harley choppers inside Count's Kustoms, Friday, April 22, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

It’s been a long time since Sally Steele has rock ‘n’ rolled, to borrow a phrase. Nearly eight years between her “Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards” shows.

But Steele is reviving the massive rock party Boulder Highway. Celebrating the pub’s 20th anniversary, Steele is hosting the loudly infectious event at 8 p.m. Sunday at Sam’s Town Live. (Tickets start at $29, go to sallysteelerocks.com for intel.)

This is the seventh installment of the awards show, which went dark after the 2016 show at Eastside Cannery, also on Boulder Highway. The “Vegas Rocks!” presentation and concert is just a massive undertaking. Steele was about finished with the concept until she was re-energized this year for the landmark anniversary.

The rock-mag publisher says she will revive the event annually if this year’s is a success. She might enjoy greater clarity after herding Sunday’s roster.

Booked to appear and accept awards are such superstars as Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, and Eric Bloom and Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult are to receive Lifetime Achievement in Music awards.

Those being recognized for their contributions to rock include Five Finger Death Punch, Kip Winger, Rikki Rockett (Poison), Tim “Ripper” Owens (Judas Priest), Bruce Kulick (Kiss), Lizzy Borden and Simon Wright (AC/DC and Dio), Blas Elias (Slaughter), Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy), Danny Koker and Count’s 77, Frankie Moreno, Robert Sarzo, Crashing Wayward, and Jason Walker & the Majestic 12.

An all-star jam shuts it down (which is why I packed the maracas). Many more stars and performers and special guests are to be announced. The whole thing makes the “Us Festival” look like a family picnic. Google that reference, it’s worth it. And in the spirit of Steele, get yer rock on.

