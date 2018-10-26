Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves planning his own brew line

Ryan Reaves seems like the kind of guy who’d be up for a few brews.
And he is. As a business venture.
The Vegas Golden Knights’ right wing and noted tough guy is launching his own IPA (India Pale Ale) in time for the holidays. A fan asked Reaves about this venture Thursday on Twitter. “I don’t have an exact date yet. If all goes well, I’ll have it in the hands of my #Vegasstrong people before Christmas.”
I don’t have a exact date yet. If all goes well I’ll have it in the hands of my #vegasstrong people before Christmas. Stay tuned…And stay thirsty. 🍺 https://t.co/L3SjsReGeI
— Ryan Reaves (@rreaves75) October 26, 2018
It’s only gonna be released on draught to start. But if people like it we’ll start thinking cans and bottles https://t.co/nkYpsrcL8Q
— Ryan Reaves (@rreaves75) October 26, 2018
