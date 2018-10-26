Kats

Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves planning his own brew line

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2018 - 9:55 am
 

Ryan Reaves seems like the kind of guy who’d be up for a few brews.

And he is. As a business venture.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ right wing and noted tough guy is launching his own IPA (India Pale Ale) in time for the holidays. A fan asked Reaves about this venture Thursday on Twitter. “I don’t have an exact date yet. If all goes well, I’ll have it in the hands of my #Vegasstrong people before Christmas.”

Reaves later added, after another inquiry, “It’s only gonna be released on draught to start. But if people like it we’ll start thinking cans and bottles.”

His sendoff message, for now: “Stay tuned … and stay thirsty.”

More Golden Knights: Follow online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

