Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves planning his own brew line

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves speaks during NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

El alero derecho de los Golden Knights, Ryan Reaves (75), pasa el puck a un compañero de equipo bajo presión del defensa Christopher Tanev (8) de Vancouver Canucks durante el tercer período de un juego de hockey de la NHL en T-Mobile Arena en Las Vegas, el miércoles 24 de octubre de 2018. Caroline Brehman / Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights Ryan Reaves takes a breather during practice on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Ryan Reaves seems like the kind of guy who’d be up for a few brews.

And he is. As a business venture.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ right wing and noted tough guy is launching his own IPA (India Pale Ale) in time for the holidays. A fan asked Reaves about this venture Thursday on Twitter. “I don’t have an exact date yet. If all goes well, I’ll have it in the hands of my #Vegasstrong people before Christmas.”

I don’t have a exact date yet. If all goes well I’ll have it in the hands of my #vegasstrong people before Christmas. Stay tuned…And stay thirsty. 🍺 https://t.co/L3SjsReGeI — Ryan Reaves (@rreaves75) October 26, 2018

It’s only gonna be released on draught to start. But if people like it we’ll start thinking cans and bottles https://t.co/nkYpsrcL8Q — Ryan Reaves (@rreaves75) October 26, 2018

Reaves later added, after another inquiry, “It’s only gonna be released on draught to start. But if people like it we’ll start thinking cans and bottles.”

His sendoff message, for now: “Stay tuned … and stay thirsty.”

