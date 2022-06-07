Goodmans celebrate 60th anniversary; Elvis will not be in the building

The Goodmans have declined been offers to celebrate their 60th with an Elvis-themed ceremony.

From left, Aaron Paul, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Oscar Goodman and Bryan Cranston enjoy a moment at The Underground Speakeasy and Distillery inside The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, April 1, 2022. (Jeff Scheid/The Mob Museum)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, left, and her husband Oscar meet with actor Bryan Cranston at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, April 1, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keith Thompson is shown with the cast of The Composers Showcase Relief Fund Broadway benefit show at Reverence Park Clubhouse on Sunday, June 5, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Joey DeBenedetto performs at The Composers Showcase Relief Fund Broadway benefit show at Reverence Park Clubhouse on Sunday, June 5, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Joan Sobel and Phil Fortenberry perform at The Composers Showcase Relief Fund Broadway benefit show at Reverence Park Clubhouse on Sunday, June 5, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Travis Cloer and Phil Fortenberry perform at The Composers Showcase Relief Fund Broadway benefit show at Reverence Park Clubhouse on Sunday, June 5, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Doug Carpenter and Niki Scalera perform at The Composers Showcase Relief Fund Broadway benefit show at Reverence Park Clubhouse on Sunday, June 5, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Kristlynn Allison, right, and Jensen Martin, center, watch as magician Adam London does a card trick for children with visual impairments at the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her spouse, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, could have celebrated their 60th anniversary in Normandy. The event coincides with D-Day.

But the mayoral couple opted for their beach home in Coronado, California.

“We’re just focusing on being in rather than out,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said. Oscar Goodman contributed, “We’re as happy as we have ever been. We are two lovebirds.”

Goodman said he was enjoying a celebratory martini. Always with the celebrating.

The mayor was to participate in a conference call with Authentic Brands Group on Monday. Somehow the 60th anniversary conflict escaped the schedulers on this meeting until Monday. That conversation moves tentatively to Tuesday. The discussion is to be focused on how ABG and the city of Las Vegas move forward on the recent Elvis Presley licensing developments.

The Goodmans have been offered to celebrate their 60th with an Elvis-themed vow-renewal ceremony. Multiple chapels have contacted the couple. The mayor said it’s not happening. It’s not easy to select one. But we could have a rep from each chapel perform a mass ceremony at City Hall. Just a thought. Invite the folks from ABG, planning to authorize all of it.

Keiths squared

Keith Boman hosted and Keith Thompson assembled a terrifically talented Broadway cabaret show Sunday night at Reverence Park Clubhouse. That’s a new entertainment venue, available because Boman is on the Reverence Park homeowners’ association. Maybe he is the president, or overlord. He has power, is the point.

The event benefited The Composers Showcase Relief Fund for Vegas entertainment professionals whose work was undercut

Boman is the retired Las Vegas cardiologist and passionate arts supporter for whom Boman Pavilion at The Smith Center is named. The event featured Vegas singers Travis Cloer, Niki Scalera, Doug Carpenter, Joey DeBenedetto and Joan Sobel. Phil Fortenberry on piano, with violin and vocal great Edmund Bagnell (who headlined Friday at Myron’s) also featured. The string section of Robert Taylor, Mert Sermet and Linsdsey Springer performed at the close.

The night felt like a visit to The Composers Showcase, with the composers being Stephen Sondheim, Lerner and Loewe, Rodgers and Hammerstien, George Gershwin, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the like. We also had a taste of the musical “The Last Five Years,” featuring DeBenedetto. He and Lisa Marie Smith created the project, which showcased in 2014 at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theater. Marvelous work, still in development.

A crowd of about 200 turned out, including Smith Center Chairman of the Board Don Snyder and President Myron Martin. The money goes to a cause that keeps night this going. The Composers Showcase returns to Myron’s at The Smith Center on June 15. Until then, drop in and support at thecomposersshowcase.com.

Ladies’ night

Sunday night was the too-rare, Broadway-burlesque doubleheader. “LadyLike,” an adult revue that packs a punch, opened Sunday at Mosaic on the Strip. The show riffs on women’s stereotypical roles from the 1950s and ’60s. The numbers are introduced with great, and sometimes grating, clips from vintage TV commercials and news broadcasts. One is for a Xerox office machine, with the line (and I am approximating), “I’m so ditzy, but I can still operate work this 914 xerographic copier!”

Then the dancers arrive, to spin the movement forward.

A teacup and spare tire on a chain hanging from the ceiling are a couple of the show’s many impressive props. Maren Wade (“The Cocktail Cabaret,” “iCandy,” “50 Shades! The Parody” “Pin Up,” “Fantasy”) sings and hosts. The dance numbers, by Jaimee Gallego’s JKay Choreography, is tight and fun. Soundtrack includes “Tell him,” by the Exciters, mixed with Hotline Bling; “Lingerie” by Lizzo, and “You F. O.” by Stella Cole.

We met Gallego in “EFX” with Rick Springfield at MGM Grand and also in “Le Reve,” Folies Bergere” and Ivan Kaye’s Forty Deuce. She co-produces “LadyLike” along with Summer Soltis, who has been hypnotist Mark Savard’s sidekick for years and is now an exec with Designations By Design.

The creative types are optimistic “LadyLike” will find a date-night audience. It did Sunday. Soltis’ longtime partner and lesser half (hah), Hal Sparks, was in the room. Sparks hosts his “Hal Sparks Radio Program Megaworldwide” on his YouTube and Facebook pages. I never need to worry about being the smartest guy in the room when Mr. Sparks is around.

Cool Hang Alert

This CHA serves a triple scoop of comedy, magic and ice cream. Orleans headliner Adam London is offering a complimentary cup of Anderson’s Dairy ice cream at his show at The Venue through Labor Day. London performs afternoons, Thursdays through Sundays. Go to orleanscasino.com for the specs.

