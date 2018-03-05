Gwen Stefani in line for Las Vegas Strip residency

The word from the VegasVille entertainment scene is that Gwen Stefani is planning a residency at the Zappos Theater.

Gwen Stefani headlines T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Seems Gwen Stefani showed her cards at Zappos Theater on Sunday night.

Amid word from the VegasVille entertainment scene that she’s planning a residency at Zappos Theater, Stefani posted a backstage photo with Jennifer Lopez after Lopez’s show Sunday night. Stefani commented, “@jlo your Vegas show was so good.” Her presence and post reinforce reports from sources during the week that Stefani plans to perform at the former Axis theater, replacing Britney Spears as a recurring headliner at the venue (on Sunday, I published a note indicating either a Stefani or No Doubt residency).

However, Caesars Entertainment officials have not yet issued an announcement of any Stefani residency.

Celebrity journalist and TV personality Perez Hilton (in town over the weekend for the One Night For One Drop charity show at Mandalay Bay) and US Weekly posted stories Sunday reporting Stefani’s plans to play The Zap. US Weekly quoted a source as saying, “She went to the show last night to check out the venue she’ll be playing. She was dancing the whole night!”

Stefani, a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” most recently played the Strip on Aug. 19, 2016, a show at T-Mobile Arena.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.