Gwen Stefani sets final dates in Las Vegas Strip residency

Gwen Stefani will go b-a-n-a-n-a-s for a limited time in Las Vegas.

Stefani has announced her final 16 performances for her “Just A Girl” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The final shows are select dates from Feb. 7-May 16 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Stefani’s dates already on the books are Oct. 11-Nov. 2. Some of the show’s highlights include “Hollaback Girl,” which opens with a Vegas-style double-staircase, showgirls and a marching band with prop tubas; “The Sweet Escape”; “What Are You Waiting For?; “Running”; and “Sunday Morning.”

The residency opened June 27, 2018, and has been extended from its original 25-show run. Stefani, Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation are donating $1 of every ticket sold to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation of Las Vegas, which supports childhood cancer treatment and research.

Stefani continues to serve as a coach on the NBC singing series “The Voice.” She replaced Christina Aguilera, also a Zappos Theater headliner, as a coach in 2014.

Of her signature opening number, Stefani said in June, “I wanted to start with, ‘I’m in Vegas. This is what I see Vegas as.’ And ‘Hollaback’ is like my biggest song in the sense that when people see me, they spell ‘Banana’ for me. The staircase, the old-style props where everything has glitter, the feathers and showgirls, is definitely me trying to be everything I love about Vegas and putting a modern song to it.”

