Gwen Stefani sets restart date on the Strip

Dust off the tubas. Break out the bananas. Gwen Stefani is coming back to Zappos Theater.

Stefani is resetting her dropped dates over COVID from Oct. 22-Nov. 6. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. May 29 at Ticketmaster.com. More details to follow.

vegas i’m coming back ! see u this fall ♥️🌹 stay tuned for presales going up all week & on sale this saturday gx pic.twitter.com/eUroiQEB3C — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) May 24, 2021

In an industry-wide trend, Stefani was forced to push back her 2020 dates because of the pandemic. The October-November dates effectively close out her “Just a Girl” run. Stefani opened at Zappos in July 2018.

Along with fiance Black Shelton, Stefani is performing Tuesday’s season finale of “The Voice” on NBC. Shelton will perform his single “Minimum Wage” from his new album, “Body Language,” during his duet with Stefani, who has taken this season off from the show.

Stefani also is performing her latest single, “Slow Clap,” with Saweetie.

Stefani’s Zappos Theater stage show is an advanced view of classic Las Vegas. “Hollaback” opens in a flourish of giant bananas, tubas and showgirls striding up a double staircase.

“I wanted to start with, ‘I’m in Vegas. This is what I see Vegas as.’ And ‘Hollaback’ is like my biggest song in the sense that when people see me, they spell ‘Banana’ for me,” Stefani said in July 2019, nearly a year into the run. “The staircase, the old-style props where everything has glitter, the feathers and showgirls, is definitely me trying to be everything I love about Vegas and putting a modern song to it.”

