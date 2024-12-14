Headliner-laden Las Vegas event packs the house on 11th anniversary

The need for service, and the passion from those who serve, is strong in Las Vegas.

‘I am a resident, and I have a residency’: Mr. Las Vegas booked through 68th year

Mark Shunock peered out at the crowd of about 2,000 at Pearl at the Palms and said, “When you’ve given over 200 local charities a check for $10,000 and have over 300 on a wait list, you must be doing something right.”

Agreed. Never doubt the need for service in Las Vegas, or the passion for those in the entertainment community to meet that need. Shunock has proven as much as he hosted 11th anniversary of Mondays Dark. Monday’s show sold out the Pearl and was stacked with local entertainers.

Appearing in the celebratory variety show (in a rough order of appearance) included:

— Vegas comic performers Matt and Heidi Morgan in a largely, and effectively, improvised pre-show crowd warm-up.

— Monday’s Dark dedicated backing singers Paige Strafella and Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson with “Drove All Night.”

— Reliably blue-sequin-blazered Kevin Sucher and wife, Erin Sucher, of The Docksiders with “Footloose.”

— Shunock’s wife and event co-founder, Cheryl Daro, with “A Million Dreams.”

— The female trio SH3 with a soaring Queen medley.

— The veteran, and somewhat unnerving comic act The Quiddlers.

— Robust rockers George Pajon, Keith Harris and Denny Mishler with “Pump It Up.”

— TV personality and Raiders in-game host Sibley Scoles with a “Donut Rap,” summoning many boxes of Pink Box Donuts delivered to the crowd.

— Comic Ian Bagg, joking that the crowd was crashing from a sugar high “because of the donut lady.”

— Rolling Stones tribute band Sin City Stones with members of “X Rocks” of Horseshoe for “Brown Sugar.”

— Fletch Walcott of David Perrico and the Raiders House Band with “Everybody Wants To Rule the World.”

— Becca Kotte, late of “Rock of Ages” and currently a backup singer for Rod Stewart, with “Edge of Glory.”

— Colin Cahill of “Atomic Saloon Show” dressed as Monday’s Dark Mic No. 1 for “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

— Vegas powerhouse and Red Rock Resort resident headliner Franky Perez with “Proud Mary.”

— Shunock, accompanied by cellist Kimberley Kistler of Las Vegas Philharmonic, on “To Make You Feel My Love.”

Esteemed auctioneer Christian Kolberg handled the live bidding. Remember, an ill-timed wave to a friend could lead to a winning big of 10 “empty leg” trips on a private jet.

Mondays Dark has only bloomed since Shunock hatched the idea during a Bourbon Room chat after the “Rock of Ages” soft opening in November 2012. I know, because I was there. The show kicked off in 2013 at the old Body English nightclub at Hard Rock Hotel, moving to Vinyl at the same resort for about three years.

The party then hauled into The Space on Cavaretta Court and P0laris Avenue in 2017, where it has been staged since.

But Shunock has bigger plans for the long term, even beyond next year’s 24 charities at The Space. For now, Shunock says, “I’m pumped for 2025.” Be confident things are looking up for the former Lonny in “Rock of Ages,” next year and beyond.

Tease this …

There is ample — ample, I tell you! — reason to believe that a famous Las Vegas arts-and-entertainment venue will spring (back) to action, work to begin in ‘25.

And this …

Vegas restaurant icon Paymon Raouf is getting serious about his entertainment at his Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen & Lounge, on West Sahrara Avenue, just east of Durango Road. Raouf has two stages activated, one in the main dining room and another in the hookah lounge. He’s focusing on bands, DJs, a night of comedy. It’s coming together and we’re keeping track.

What Works In Vegas

The most legendary private party that no one knows about: Rancheros Visitadores’ 20th annual party at the Westgate’s Elvis Suite.

About 1,000 Western-culture types (roughly 994 wearing cowboy hats) in town for the National Finals Rodeo gathered for the event. Rooms were themed for Classic Vegas and Havana, there was a “$1.99 Buffet,” an Elvis performance by former Daniel Durston, late of “The King Comes Home” at Westgate Cabaret, alongside Elvis’s step-brother David Stanley. Donald Trump impressionist Philip Wilburn (known for appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and a friend of fellow Trump impressionist John Di Domenico) was bombarded by admirers.

Showgirls grooved on platform stages. A couple of guys dressed as Fidel Castro chomped candy cigars. What else … Ah, Lynette Chappel (long the Evil Queen in the Siegfried & Roy show) and Cindy Doumani (the regal “cowgirl to a showgirl” of Las Vegas lore) held court in a photo-op area. Can I get a yee-haw?

A tip of the hat to …

Corb Lund, who is a heck of a country artist. His storytelling show at The Space, a man and his acoustic, was terrific Thursday night. Lund visits Vegas during NFR, and headlined twice at The Space and also Westgate’s International Bar.

Cool Hang Alert

Jazz Vegas Orchestra plays two sets at Vic’s Las Vegas at 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday. The theme is St. Patrick’s Day. Wait. Christmas. That’s it. The show is part of the band’s series every third Wednesday of the month and benefits Jazz Outreach Initiative of Las Vegas. Reservations recommended, got to vicsvegas.com to make it happen.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.