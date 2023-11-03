76°F
Kats

High-ranking Sphere executive steps down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
A jellyfish graphic appears on the Sphere during the opening night of U2's residency Friday, Se ...
A jellyfish graphic appears on the Sphere during the opening night of U2's residency Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A top executive at Sphere Entertainment Company has stepped down.

Chief Financial Officer Gautam Ranji resigned effective Friday, the company has posted in an SEC filing.

Ranji had been appointed to his current position this year. He’d also held the CFO position for MSG Sphere in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. from 2022 until he took on his new post.

According to the filing, Ranji’s resignation was not prompted by a dispute within the company.

Just three weeks ago, Ranji reposted a job offer on his LinkedIn page for the company’s VP of Corporate Development. Its message: “Heard about the Sphere? Want to help build the next one and work on other sports and entertainment investments? Come join us!”

The post lists “new Sphere venues” in the list of job descriptions. Sphere Entertainment Co. CEO Jim Dolan said in September, just before U2 opened the venue, “I’m gonna put them, if I can, all over the world. We have a site we already own in London, where we could build one.”

MSG Sphere London is a proposed, though not yet approved, entertainment venue.

Ranji had also served as COO of Blavity Inc., a digital media and conferences company with an emphasis on multicultural audiences. Greg Brunner, the Sphere’s controller and principal accounting officer, steps in as interim principal financial officer.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

