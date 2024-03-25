Hit-making band to headline a weekend at Fontainebleau

Hootie & the Blowfish are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit debut "Cracked Rear View," one of the top-selling albums of all time. (EB Media)

Hootie & The Blowfish are setting up camp for a weekend at BleauLive Theater.

Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld bring their “Summer Camp With Trucks” tour to the Fontainebleau venue Aug. 23-24. Ticket are on 10 a.m. Friday at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

Founded in Columbia, S.C., in 1986, the band became famous a dozen years later with such hits as “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You.” Rucker most recently played Vegas at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.

The two shows are characteristic of BleauLive Theater’s booking strategy to bring in touring shows or one-offs, rather than residencies.

The quartet met when they were students at University of South Carolina, playing bars and frat parties. The mix of blues, folk, pop, soul and rock made them a cross-genre sensation. Rucker has enjoyed solo success, leaning into country styles.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.