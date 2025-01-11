How will Las Vegas figure into Beyonce’s ‘1.14.25’ annoucement?

The read here is the 43-year-old icon is plotting a U.S. tour, which would inevitably include a stop in Las Vegas.

Chit-chat about Beyonce’s upcoming career announcement is showing a lot of giddy-up. This is a “Cowboy Carter” reference, because whatever she has planned will promote that album, or possibly promote a sequel.

To remind, R&B/country superstar teased to an upcoming project during the halftime show at the Ravens-Texans game in Houston on Christmas Day. The 32-time (that’s right, a record) Grammy winner posted a clip to social media of her riding a white horse, carrying a U.S. flag with the message, “1.14.25.” That is Tuesday, to save a you a glance at the calendar.

The read here is the 43-year-old icon is plotting a U.S. tour, which would inevitably include a stop in Las Vegas. She has most recently headlined Allegiant Stadium, and we’re predicting a return there.

Such an endeavor would knock her off the conversation (at least at the moment) for a residency run at Sphere, which has been held up by social-media forecasters as a possible option.

It’s easy to see why Beyonce would be a candidate for a Sphere run. She already has been. Sphere Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan confirmed over the summer he wanted Beyonce to play the venue, but scheduling could not be worked out. Separate reports from New York (where MSG Entertainment is based) and Las Vegas are the superstar wanted to shut down Sphere for two weeks to rehearse.

That plan was not feasible in the timeline required to produce the show, with the Eagles and Dead & Company also building shows for the bulbous wonder. Those two legendary rockers’ residencies are ongoing.

Also, a Beyonce-Sphere announcement for this year would likely need to cover 20 dates. The performance schedule isn’t allowing for that many new residency shows in ’25.

Sphere officials do not comment acts not already announced. Also on the horizon is the “Wizard of Oz” production reportedly being planned for Sphere, and that project is expected to announce this year, possibly as early as May. But again, none of those plans have been formally confirmed.

Playing into this strategy, we need to note, are the wildfires that have overtaken the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, posted Thursday on Instagram that she has lost her home in Malibu. The 71-year-old family matriarch showed a video of a sunset from the beach-side residence, dolphins swimming, with the message, “This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary , my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone!!”

The natural disaster will undoubtedly play a role in these plans, moving forward.

New Music Alert

Rock legend Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers has issued his latest single, “Cryin’ Time (ft. Michael McDonald)” available to for streaming, and also swaying. Beautiful vocals from both these cats. The song is from the forthcoming album “Straight From The Heart,” which Medley has been dabbling with since 1968 and will feature his covers of many country classics. As always, Mr. Medley is righteous.

Cool Hang Alert

The Modern Gentlemen continue their run at South Point Showroom on Saturday and Sunday. Brothers Brian and Brandon Brigham are joined by Landon Beard and Todd Fournier cover Motown, the Beach Boys, The Beatles, Eagles, Queen, Bee Gees. The signature stretch is a tribute to Frankie Valli and The 4 Seasons. Go to SouthPointCasino.com for intel.

