Hyde Bellagio closing July 6 for new club to open this winter

As of this summer, you can run, but you can’t Hyde, at Bellagio.

Hyde Bellagio, the refined but aging club overlooking Lake Bellagio, is closing July 6, MGM Resorts International announced Friday.The club is giving way to a new nightlife concept this winter.

I am feeling this is another nightlife haunt from Mark and Jonnie Houston, already partners in MGM Resorts who brought On The Record to Park MGM.

Hyde replaced Fontana Room — a fine live-music venue that overlooked the hotel’s aquatic masterpiece — on New Year’s Eve 2011. The club was modeled for Hyde Lounge Hollywood, which is among the chic nightlife havens in Sam Nazarian’s SBE Entertainment company out of L.A. SBE still operates the ceiling-brushing Hyde Nightclub at T-Mobile Arena.

Nazarian headed up the ownership team that renovated Sahara into SLS Las Vegas, but he ceded ownership after failing to obtain a gaming license for an array of malfeasances.

In terms of prominence, Hyde has been overtaken on the Las Vegas nightlife scene by recent openings of On The Record, a cornerstone of the Park MGM re-brand; and Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub at the Palms, which celebrated a staggeringly succsesful three-day launch event last weekend.

