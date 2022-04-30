Ice Cube’s slammin’ set wraps NFL draft’s 2nd round

Ice Cube is a worldwide star and famous Raiders fan. He wore the colors Friday at NFL Draft Theater.

Ice Cube performs during the second day of the NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In football parlance, he hasn’t lost a step. In music parlance, he can still rock the house.

We speak of Ice Cube,international recording star and the rap world’s most famous Raiders fan. Friday night, Cube headlined the second free show at NFL Draft Theater at the High Roller at Linq Promenade to close round two of the NFL draft.

Brandishing his fandom, Cube turned up in a loose, No. 1 jersey for the Black and Silver even those wearing Chiefs, Broncos, Chargers jerseys (and assorted headgear) went wild.

The rap icon called out to his Westside Connection supergroup from the mid-1990s (joined by Mack 10, WC), reciting the act’s pledge of allegiance, “Let me see you put your Ws high in the sky … repeat after me! I pledge allegiance, to the rag, of the united Westside Connection! And to the W, for which it stands, one neighborhood, under God, invincible, with luxuries and riches for all!” That led to a return to the band’s first single, “Bow Down.”

Cube also told the crowd, “I’ve had my share of battles, I’ve had my share of beefs, but when you get along in years, you get up and realize, where are all my haters?” He then tore into, “Ain’t Got No Haters.”

The Draft Theater has been slammed for the first two performances, with Weezer filling the place Friday. Marshmello, a longtime headlining DJ at Strip nightclubs and a huge draw, should pack the venue again Saturday night.

He’s bowled over

Malik Willis is the first football star to ever learn of his draft selection between frames at Brooklyn Bowl.

Willis was at the lanes at the Linq Promenade nightspot on Friday when the call came in. The Liberty quarterback was taken in the third round by the Tennessee Titans. Draft experts said Willis has one of the the strongest arms in the draft, and had been forecast to go in the first round.

But the celebration among Willis’ family carried on. His mom, Shastca Grier, burst into tears. The Titans’ Twitter page has already given him a nickname, “Music City Malik.”

Your VegasVille Moment

NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen welcomed the Blue Man Group to the broadcast dais at Bellagio Fountains on Friday morning. “This is happening in my career. Amazing,” Eisen said as the blue-hued threesome arrived on set. After firing party cannons all over the scene and leaving wordlessly (as usual), Eisen said, “What are we doing? There’s papier-mâché everyplace!” Welcome to the VegasVille beat, Sir.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.