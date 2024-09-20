Iconic rap trio to perform at Raiders’ home opener

Too Short, Big Boi from Outkast and Treach from Naughty By Nature are performing at Sunday’s Raiders-Panthers tilt.

Rapper Big Boi performs after a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 30, 2022. The Reds won 8-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Warren G, Marshawn Lynch and Too Short perform during halftime of an NFL game between the Raiders and the Green Bay Packers on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Too Short, center left, and Ice Cube perform during halftime at an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“Blow the whistle!” is something we’d yell at the refs at the Raiders’ home opener at Allegiant Stadium. The song of that name is also a hit for the West Coast rap pioneer performing at halftime.

Too Short is taking the main stage for Sunday’s tilt against the Carolina Panthers. He’s joined by Big Boi from the Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast, and Treach from Naughty By Nature.

The three will swap leads in a compilation of hits — bangers, if you will — that longtime fans should recognize.

L.A. singer-songwriter Judith Hill returns to the Raiders camp to sing the national anthem. She has appeared during Raiders home games dating to its days in Oakland. Hill performed “Rise Up” on piano to honor victims of the Oct. 1 shootings on the event’s fifth anniversary in 2022. She also performed the song at the groundbreaking of Allegiant Stadium in November 2017.

Former Raiders running back Terry Robiskie will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch, as always prior to kickoff. Robiskie was an eight-round draft pick in 1977 and played three seasons with the team. He became an assistant coach in 1982, and coached for 40 seasons overall in the NFL.

Robiskie was among the inaugural honorees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Award of Excellence in 2022.

Game time is 1:05 p.m., we recommend being in the stadium an hour prior, to enjoy the performance of the incomparable David Perrico and the Raiders House Band. Find us at the base of the torch.

Tease this …

A significant entertainment visionary with all sorts of Vegas connections is leading the design of the Eagles’ residency at the Sphere. He’s in for the win (sound it out). More to come.

And this ...

MGM Resorts is said to have two or three attractions/experiences coming in 2025. The company is reportedly scaling back (somewhat) the guaranteed money for superstar headliners, and moving more earnestly toward such attractions as Particle Ink and Play Playground at Luxor. And that resort is a center for such innovations.

Cool Hang Alert

Boundless rock trio Reckless in Vegas ends its run at Notoriety Live at 8 p.m. Saturday. Michael Shapiro heads up the vintage Vegas-rock experience. Kelly Clinton-Holmes guests. And also, showgirls. Intel at notorietylive.com

