Iconic rockers to take over Raiders-Browns halftime show

War co-founder Lonnie Jordan leads the famed 1970s band into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for the Raiders-Browns tilt. (War)

The Raiders are going to War on Sunday. Uppercase intentional.

The amazing 1970s rock/funk/Latin band is playing halftime of Sunday’s tilt against the visiting Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium.

War is famous for such FM-radio classics as “Spill The Wine,” “Low Rider,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends” and “Cisco Kid,”

We’re confidently told the set list will include at least two of the above songs.

Led by an early founder and front man Lonnie Jordan, War is a recurring Las Vegas headliner, most recently at Silverton’s Veil Pavilion this past June.

Jeff Barnes, a standout linebacker for the Raiders from 1977-’87, will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch. Violin virtuoso Lindsey Springer is playing the national anthem. Kickoff is 1:25 p.m. As always, get there an hour early for the pregame hang. Catch us at the base of the torch, posing for selfies at the main stage.

Vegas repped on Gaga’s latest

Several Las Vegas musicians, including a few who performed in Lady Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” production at Dolby Live, are credited on Gaga’s new “Harlequin” album. The new release dropped Friday. We’re getting the full roster of Vegas cats together, but you know Brian Newman and his band are heading up the music lineup. The album should top the Billboard charts in its first week, I boldly predict.

Fashionably saddled

Supermodel Bella Hadid was a contestant in the Pacific Coast Cutting Association Holy Cow Futurity on Thursday and Friday at South Point Equestrian Center.

On Wednesday, Hadid sashayed across the runway at Anthony Vaccarello’s spring/summer 2025 Saint Laurent show in Paris.

Hadid has been dating cutting champ Adan Banuelos at least since Valentine’s Day (that’s when they became “Instagram official,” anyway). Hadid is a regular competitor on the cutting circuit.

South Point owner Michael Gaughan has a deep passion for the sport, which has a strong familial connection. His daughter, Katie Gaughan-Banuelos, is married to Cookie Banuelos, who is Adan Banuelos’ uncle.

Hadid rode the horse Whippish, a reminder the Spazmatics headline the showroom at 10 p.m. Saturdays.

Might we recommend …

“Miss Behave’s Mavericks,” the little masterpiece conceived by Amy Saunders, opens at Plaza Showroom at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Saunders, Matt Franzetti, Michael Speyer, Scott Prisand and Rob Kolson are co-producers of the vintage-flavored variety show.

Free parking for show-goers, and $35 tickets (with no fees attached) for locals make this a value experience, sight-unseen. We know the cast will be freewheeling, talented and adept. As the creative team promises: “A flirty, filthy and fabulous blend of comedy, circus, burlesque and variety — the show never offers the same experience twice, and every act is delivered with an irreverent wink and cut-throat wit.” Go to mavericksdtlv.com for intel.

What Works in Vegas

“Skanfest.” Upwards of 3,400 ticket-holders are descending on eight Notoriety Live stages for the annual comedy festival. Dave Attell, Jim Norton, Eleanor J. Kerrigan, Pauly Shore and Rich Vos are among the dozens of comics presented through Sunday. Single-day passes are still available, and the event is live streaming. Go to skankfest.com for intel.

‘Vetting this issue

We’re not saying the 2024 Corvette E-Ray featured in the sizzling “Life In The Fast Lane” segment of the Eagles’ show at Sphere belongs to Bernie Yuman. We’re not saying Yuman is driving it, either.

But I’d bet the money in my pocket both are true. The man knows how to navigate the Strip.

Sphere buzz

Some reliable intel out there says the next announced headliner at Sphere will be a country act, one that has not been in residency on the Strip. One obvious call would be Zac Brown, who essentially outed his Zac Brown Band as an upcoming resident headliner in May, during an interview with Theo Von on Von’s podcast. But they were both smoking up a storm during that session, so who knows. But country is in play for the bulbous wonder.

Cool Hang Alert

Carlos Mencia’s “The Mic of Mencia” karaoke show runs 9 p.m. until “late” Sundays at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center. Singing, comedy, beverages, no cover, free parking. Set it to music.

