Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, wife Aja Volkman announce split

“After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I’s marriage has come to an end,” Dan Reynolds posted to Twitter on Thursday.

Dan Reynolds, executive producer of "Believer" and Imagine Dragons frontman, and his wife Aja Volkman pose before a VIP screening of his film at KA Theatre at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman pose before a VIP screening of "Believer," the documentary by Imagine Dragons frontman, Reynolds, at KA Theatre at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

The marriage of rock stars Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and Aja Volkman of Nico Vega has ended after seven years.

Reynolds announced on his Twitter page Thursday that the couple had split.

“After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I’s marriage has come to an end. Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love.”

after 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end. Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) April 26, 2018

I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) April 26, 2018

Later, Volkman posted to her Instagram page that she was “hesitant to release any sort of statement,” but expressed gratitude for her time with Reynolds and added, ”I am so grateful to have these three girls.” The couple have twin 13-month-old daughters, Gia and Coco; and a 5-year-old daughter, Arrow.

Reynolds and Volkman were married on March 5, 2011. The couple met in December 2009, as their respective bands were co-headlining a show at the the now-shuttered Wasted Space at Hard Rock Hotel.

The two walked the red carpet together last month at the Las Vegas premiere of Reynolds’ film “Believer,” which tracks Reynolds’ position as a member of the LDS church and his personal support of gay culture and same-sex marriage.

With Reynolds at her side, Volkman voiced her support of his film project: “You can’t please everyone. If you live life that way, you’re just a miserable person. You have to do what’s right in your heart and stand up for people that don’t have that platform for themselves.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.