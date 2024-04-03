53°F
Kats

International superstar to premiere at Wynn this summer

Ne-Yo performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las ...
Ne-Yo performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

He’s a multi-hyphenate superstar. He’s a three-time Grammy Award winner, an artist who has amassed 23 billion streams world wide. He’s a proud Las Vegan, and he’s leading a “Human Love Rebellion” to a chic Strip theater.

We speak of Ne-Yo, making his Encore Theater debut Aug. 7, 9 and 10. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Ne-Yo most recently played Vegas at the Lovers and Friends festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds this past May. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple-platinum (more than 4 million sales). He has since rolled up a series of hits with “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” and “Push Back” (feat. Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don).”

The recording superstar has also written hits for other international hitmakers. He was behind Rihanna’s “Unfaithful,” “Russian Roulette,” and “Take a Bow,” along with Beyoncé’s 2006 breakup anthem “Irreplaceable” and has written for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion and Mario.

The multi-hyphen enters the scene with his acting resume. Ne-Yo’s film and television credits include NBC’s “World of Dance,” Netflix’s “Dance Monsters,” “Empire,” “Stomp the Yard,” “Save the Last Dance,” “Battle: Los Angeles,” “George Lucas’ Red Tails,” “The Wiz Live!,” “Starz’ Step Up: High Water,” “HipHop Family Christmas Wedding” and “The Sound of Christmas.” Ne-Yo is to be starring in the upcoming season of 50 Cent’s acclaimed drama series “BMF” on STARZ.

Encore Theater is among the busiest and most successful venues in the country. Last year, the venue was named Billboard’s highest-grossing theater under 2,500 capacity and a top 10-grossing venue in the world under 5,000 capacity.

Encore Theater has hosted performances by such superstars as Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Jack Johnson, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Justin Bieber, Maxwell, New Edition, Lionel Richie and Robbie Williams, along with top stand-up comedians as Ali Wong, Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Taylor Tomlinson.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

