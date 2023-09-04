87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

It’s Elvis, an all-star cast, and 300 couples in Vegas’ wedding date

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2023 - 3:33 pm
 
A couple pretends to cut a cake at a vow renewal ceremony for 250 couples at Caesars Palace on ...
A couple pretends to cut a cake at a vow renewal ceremony for 250 couples at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Showgirls walk 250 couples into the Octavius Ballroom for a vow renewal ceremony at Caesars Pal ...
Showgirls walk 250 couples into the Octavius Ballroom for a vow renewal ceremony at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A showgirl walks with married couples into the Octavius Ballroom for a vow renewal ceremony at ...
A showgirl walks with married couples into the Octavius Ballroom for a vow renewal ceremony at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Couples wait to enter the Octavius Ballroom to renew their vows during a ceremony at Caesars Pa ...
Couples wait to enter the Octavius Ballroom to renew their vows during a ceremony at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Andrea D’Aiuto, left, exchanges wedding rings with her husband, Tomaso D’Aiuto, b ...
Andrea D’Aiuto, left, exchanges wedding rings with her husband, Tomaso D’Aiuto, before participating in a vow renewal ceremony at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Couples walk into the Octavius Ballroom to renew their vows during a ceremony with 250 couples ...
Couples walk into the Octavius Ballroom to renew their vows during a ceremony with 250 couples in total at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A couple fixes themselves for a photo before renewing their vows in a ceremony with 249 other c ...
A couple fixes themselves for a photo before renewing their vows in a ceremony with 249 other couples at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shannon Brown, left, kisses her husband, Jeremy Brown, before renewing their vows in a ceremony ...
Shannon Brown, left, kisses her husband, Jeremy Brown, before renewing their vows in a ceremony with 249 other couples at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Andrea D’Aiuto, left, kisses her husband, Tomaso D’Aiuto, before participating in ...
Andrea D’Aiuto, left, kisses her husband, Tomaso D’Aiuto, before participating in a vow renewal ceremony at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Couples enter a vow renewal ceremony inside of the Octavius Ballroom Caesars Palace on Sunday, ...
Couples enter a vow renewal ceremony inside of the Octavius Ballroom Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Couples get excited to renew their vows during a ceremony with 250 couples in total at Caesars ...
Couples get excited to renew their vows during a ceremony with 250 couples in total at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Couples walk up the stairs into the Octavius Ballroom to renew their vows during a ceremony wit ...
Couples walk up the stairs into the Octavius Ballroom to renew their vows during a ceremony with 250 couples in total at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Couples walk up the stairs into the Octavius Ballroom to renew their vows during a ceremony wit ...
Couples walk up the stairs into the Octavius Ballroom to renew their vows during a ceremony with 250 couples in total at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A couple in matching Minnie and Mickey Mouse ears sits down at a wedding renewal ceremony at Ca ...
A couple in matching Minnie and Mickey Mouse ears sits down at a wedding renewal ceremony at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Singer Dennis Bono performs during the production "Las Vegas Will You Marry Me" before a weddin ...
Singer Dennis Bono performs during the production "Las Vegas Will You Marry Me" before a wedding vow renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Wedding Capital of the World)
Actor Patrick Warburton officiates a wedding vow renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las ...
Actor Patrick Warburton officiates a wedding vow renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Wedding Capital of the World)
(L-R) Lorraine Hunt-Bono, actor Patrick Warburton and singer Dennis Bono attend a wedding vow r ...
(L-R) Lorraine Hunt-Bono, actor Patrick Warburton and singer Dennis Bono attend a wedding vow renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 03, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Wedding Capital of the World)
Elvis impersonator Brian Mills and actor Patrick Warburton attend a wedding vow renewal ceremon ...
Elvis impersonator Brian Mills and actor Patrick Warburton attend a wedding vow renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 03, 2023. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)
"Fantasy" singer Lorena Peril performs during a vow-renewal ceremony for 300 couples as Las Veg ...
"Fantasy" singer Lorena Peril performs during a vow-renewal ceremony for 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Travis Cloer performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas ...
Travis Cloer performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Earl Turner performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas ...
Earl Turner performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
The Bronx Wanderers attend a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas c ...
The Bronx Wanderers attend a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Bucky Heard and Bill Medly of the Righteous Brothers perform during a wedding vow-renewal cerem ...
Bucky Heard and Bill Medly of the Righteous Brothers perform during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Anne Martinez and Bill Medley perform during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 coup ...
Anne Martinez and Bill Medley perform during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Dennis Bono performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas ...
Dennis Bono performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Bob Anderson performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas ...
Bob Anderson performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Travis Cloer put it all in perspective at the end of an all-star performance and vow-renewal event at Caesars Palace.

“So Vegas,” said the former “Jersey Boys” co-star. “What else would you expect?”

Exactly that. Put the message on a billboard. This was 100-percent, concentrated Las Vegas on a Sunday afternoon at Octavius Ballroom.

In short order, and in no particular order, the event featured:

— Ten Vegas entertainers backed by an orchestra of Vegas musicians.

— An Elvis impressionist.

— A replica (though non-edible) of the wedding cake from Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s wedding at Aladdin in May 1967.

— A Vegas magician as brunch emcee.

— A Vegas singer/musician/loop artist as bunch entertainer.

— Requisite showgirl sashaying.

— And, most pertinent, nearly 300 couples taking part in a vow-renewal celebrating the city’s 70th anniversary as the “wedding capital of the world.” This all came about because of a 1953 London Daily Herald article referring to that unofficial title (the article actually stated that Vegas had already made the claim itself, but no matter, time to party).

Post by @johnnykats1
View on Threads

Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya has been working for years to re-position Vegas as the world’s premiere wedding destination. The message resonated civically. “We did not pay for the costs of this event,” Goya said afterward. “The community donated a lot of the staging, this room was donated. So the community is behind us, and that is very important.”

The event was married to iconic Las Vegas imagery and personalities.

The co-producers were veteran showman and variety-show host Dennis Bono and his wife, Lorraine Hunt-Bono, former lieutenant governor, and also a longtime Vegas singer (the couple owns Bootlegger Bistro); Vegas native Damian Costa, a former Caesars Entertainment exec who co-founded Pompey Entertainment; and Dan Slider, who wrote the original song “Las Vegas Will You Marry Me,” the very theme of the event.

The even played in three parts, a brunch for the 600 or so vow-renewers, a performance in the main ballroom, and a vow renewal presided over by actor Patrick Warburton. The onetime David Puddy from “Seinfeld” and title character in “The Tick” was brought in by Costa, who has booked Warburton’s “Letters From a Nut” show at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. Another JKCC headliner, comic magician Farrell Dillon, emceed the brunch, with longtime Vegas performer and loop artist Jeremy Cornwell playing ambient brunch music.

From there, the moved, en masse, across to the larger Octavius Ballroom venue, with Bono singing “Las Vegas Will You Mary Me,” with Slider conducting the band. The numbers were a procession of love songs thought the decades.

Post by @johnnykats1
View on Threads

The Bronx Wanderers (Dion and the Belmonts’ “I Wonder Why”) and Bob Anderson (Frank Sinatra’s “The Tender Trap”) covered the ’50s, Bill Medley and Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers (the Righteous classic “Soul and Inspiration”) and Cloer (Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes off You)” the ’60s, Anne Martinez (Donna Summer’s “Last Dance”) the ’70s, Earl Turner (Tina Turner’s “Simply The Best”) the ’80s, Martinez and Medley (“I’ve Had The Time of My Life,” by Medley and Jennifer Warren) and Clint Holmes (an inspired cover of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”) the ’90s, Lorena Peril (“Make You Feel My Love”) the 2000s, and Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie (Bruno Mars’“Just The Way You Are”).

The banter behind the scenes was a throwback experience.

“I especially, really enjoyed seeing everybody backstage,” Holmes said. “That was a really fun hang.”

Hundreds of attendees dressed in wedding attire renewed their vows. Carlo’s Bake Shop General Manager Christina Nasso, who created the cake, chatted up couples at the frosted prop.

About an hour after the show ended, the Bonos sat with a few friends in the ballroom as the crew stacked tables and chairs. They wanted a place to eat, but it was just about 3 p.m., when many of their favorite restaurants were not yet open for dinner.

Dennis suggested calling his buddy and Italian American Club GM Benny Spano, whose joint opens at 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“Let’s see if Benny will open the kitchen for us, ” Bono said. So IAC moved some things around, as we say. So Vegas.

Cool Hang Alert

Wild West Wednesdays featuring the popular country band Huckleberry Hicks resumes at 10 p.m. Wednesday (of course) at Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan. It is a boot-stomping time behind the unmarked door though the hair-cutting space No cover (but the class container at the stage is for tips).

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
2
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
Southbound I-15 traffic resumes near Primm after 7-hour closure
3
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
Wet carpets anyone? Las Vegas Valley’s 48-hour rainfall totals
4
New Raiders safety opening eyes with play, veteran leadership
New Raiders safety opening eyes with play, veteran leadership
5
CARTOONS: The root cause of America’s elderly crisis
CARTOONS: The root cause of America’s elderly crisis
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
A Vegas wedding party for the ages
By / RJ

“Las Vegas Will You Marry Me,” the city’s 70th anniversary celebration as the “wedding capital of the world” is set for Sunday at Caesars Palace.

More stories
A Vegas wedding party for the ages
A Vegas wedding party for the ages
Katy Perry gets family heirloom from Las Vegas historian
Katy Perry gets family heirloom from Las Vegas historian
It’s showtime, on and off the Strip, at Las Vegas supper clubs
It’s showtime, on and off the Strip, at Las Vegas supper clubs
‘Wedding Capital of the World’ lifted by Las Vegas’ historic chapels
‘Wedding Capital of the World’ lifted by Las Vegas’ historic chapels
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
B-52’s won’t pull the plug on Vegas party
B-52’s won’t pull the plug on Vegas party