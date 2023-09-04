It’s Elvis, an all-star cast, and 300 couples in Vegas’ wedding date

Nearly 300 couples participated in a vow-renewal at Caesars Palace on Sunday.

Singer Dennis Bono performs during the production "Las Vegas Will You Marry Me" before a wedding vow renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Wedding Capital of the World)

Actor Patrick Warburton officiates a wedding vow renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Wedding Capital of the World)

(L-R) Lorraine Hunt-Bono, actor Patrick Warburton and singer Dennis Bono attend a wedding vow renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 03, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Wedding Capital of the World)

Elvis impersonator Brian Mills and actor Patrick Warburton attend a wedding vow renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 03, 2023. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

"Fantasy" singer Lorena Peril performs during a vow-renewal ceremony for 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Travis Cloer performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Earl Turner performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Bronx Wanderers attend a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Bucky Heard and Bill Medly of the Righteous Brothers perform during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Anne Martinez and Bill Medley perform during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Dennis Bono performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Bob Anderson performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Travis Cloer put it all in perspective at the end of an all-star performance and vow-renewal event at Caesars Palace.

“So Vegas,” said the former “Jersey Boys” co-star. “What else would you expect?”

Exactly that. Put the message on a billboard. This was 100-percent, concentrated Las Vegas on a Sunday afternoon at Octavius Ballroom.

In short order, and in no particular order, the event featured:

— Ten Vegas entertainers backed by an orchestra of Vegas musicians.

— An Elvis impressionist.

— A replica (though non-edible) of the wedding cake from Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s wedding at Aladdin in May 1967.

— A Vegas magician as brunch emcee.

— A Vegas singer/musician/loop artist as bunch entertainer.

— Requisite showgirl sashaying.

— And, most pertinent, nearly 300 couples taking part in a vow-renewal celebrating the city’s 70th anniversary as the “wedding capital of the world.” This all came about because of a 1953 London Daily Herald article referring to that unofficial title (the article actually stated that Vegas had already made the claim itself, but no matter, time to party).

Post by @johnnykats1 View on Threads

Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya has been working for years to re-position Vegas as the world’s premiere wedding destination. The message resonated civically. “We did not pay for the costs of this event,” Goya said afterward. “The community donated a lot of the staging, this room was donated. So the community is behind us, and that is very important.”

The event was married to iconic Las Vegas imagery and personalities.

The co-producers were veteran showman and variety-show host Dennis Bono and his wife, Lorraine Hunt-Bono, former lieutenant governor, and also a longtime Vegas singer (the couple owns Bootlegger Bistro); Vegas native Damian Costa, a former Caesars Entertainment exec who co-founded Pompey Entertainment; and Dan Slider, who wrote the original song “Las Vegas Will You Marry Me,” the very theme of the event.

The even played in three parts, a brunch for the 600 or so vow-renewers, a performance in the main ballroom, and a vow renewal presided over by actor Patrick Warburton. The onetime David Puddy from “Seinfeld” and title character in “The Tick” was brought in by Costa, who has booked Warburton’s “Letters From a Nut” show at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. Another JKCC headliner, comic magician Farrell Dillon, emceed the brunch, with longtime Vegas performer and loop artist Jeremy Cornwell playing ambient brunch music.

From there, the moved, en masse, across to the larger Octavius Ballroom venue, with Bono singing “Las Vegas Will You Mary Me,” with Slider conducting the band. The numbers were a procession of love songs thought the decades.

Post by @johnnykats1 View on Threads

The Bronx Wanderers (Dion and the Belmonts’ “I Wonder Why”) and Bob Anderson (Frank Sinatra’s “The Tender Trap”) covered the ’50s, Bill Medley and Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers (the Righteous classic “Soul and Inspiration”) and Cloer (Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes off You)” the ’60s, Anne Martinez (Donna Summer’s “Last Dance”) the ’70s, Earl Turner (Tina Turner’s “Simply The Best”) the ’80s, Martinez and Medley (“I’ve Had The Time of My Life,” by Medley and Jennifer Warren) and Clint Holmes (an inspired cover of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”) the ’90s, Lorena Peril (“Make You Feel My Love”) the 2000s, and Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie (Bruno Mars’“Just The Way You Are”).

The banter behind the scenes was a throwback experience.

“I especially, really enjoyed seeing everybody backstage,” Holmes said. “That was a really fun hang.”

Hundreds of attendees dressed in wedding attire renewed their vows. Carlo’s Bake Shop General Manager Christina Nasso, who created the cake, chatted up couples at the frosted prop.

About an hour after the show ended, the Bonos sat with a few friends in the ballroom as the crew stacked tables and chairs. They wanted a place to eat, but it was just about 3 p.m., when many of their favorite restaurants were not yet open for dinner.

Dennis suggested calling his buddy and Italian American Club GM Benny Spano, whose joint opens at 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“Let’s see if Benny will open the kitchen for us, ” Bono said. So IAC moved some things around, as we say. So Vegas.

