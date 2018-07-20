Kats

It’s Manilow Live! from Westgate in Las Vegas

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2018 - 12:47 am
 

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas, where I have been outfitted with a pair of 3-D glasses and two glow sticks (in case one runs short of glow).

This can only mean one thing: Manilow Live!

Barry Manilow is back in the showroom made famous by, among other, Elvis, Liberace Wayne Newton .. and Doug Henning. Yes, the late magician star of the 1970s and early ’80s was an inspiration of Joe Labero of “Inferno” at Paris Las Vegas, one of Manilow’s old Vegas haunts.

Labero, who is seeing Manilow for the first time, told me the last time he was in this venue was in the mid-1970s, when he was a teenager and Henning was all over network television. The jeans, the long hair, the long-sleeved cosmic T-shirt … he would eventually be a subject of a terrific Martin Short impression.

He being Henning. Not Labero.

Manilow opens with a video splash of album covers — “Manilow II,” “Duets,” “This One’s For You,” “Tryin’ To Get The Feeling” in this rollout. His name is spelled out on the LED screen, which covers the entire width of the stage. “Hello Los Angeles,’ “Hello Houston,” “Hello Denver.” Manilow is taking us on a road trip. No “Hello Boise,” sad to say.

Samples of Manilow’s hits are played in a mash-up, too, as a taste of what’s to come. Some artists would be averse to playing segments of their own music before a show.

But not Manilow. He’s just tryin’ to get the feelin’, again. Crowd, rife with Fanilows, is all worked up.

“It’s a Miracle” kicks it off. “Hi, up there in the balcony!” the superstar shouts, an indication the balcony is indeed open. The Super Bowl party and Barry Manilow. That’s when the balcony is open at the International.

Manilow asks a question to which he knows the answer. “Where did the melodies go? They are right here tonight! We have loads of melodies.”

Love that. ‘Loads of Melodies” should be the subtitle of this show.

As he leads into “This One’s for You,” Manilow tells us he was raised by two Russian immigrants. “They just thought I was the Kats’ pajamas!” he says, obviously a sly shout-out to yours truly. Thank you, Barry!

At the piano, facing the audience, I want to see an overhead shot of Manilow’s hands, moving across those keys. I’ve made this point before, too. When a world-famous pianist is playing live, in front of you, the scene begs for a look at his artistry. And now I’ll step off this point.

As the opening bars of “On Broadway” play, Manilow shows up in a leather jacket on stage right. Like magic (#henning)! His arrival is startling to those on house left.

“Scared the (stuff) out of you, eh?” says Barry the Bad-Ass.

We’re in 3-D mode for “This is My Town,” and we take an aerial tour of New York. “Superman, eat your heart out!” Manilow calls as we fly up the side of the Empire State Building and out to Yankee Stadium and Coney Island. It might be fun to use this time-honored effect for a tour of Las Vegas. Just a thought from someone watching a show in Las Vegas.

Why don’t 3-D glasses ever fit, by the way? That needs to be looked at.

“New York City Rhythm,” is Manilow’s ode to his hometown. He’s from Brooklyn, actually. Here’s a joke about Brooklyn: When the New Jersey Nets moved to Brooklyn, they had to get new jerseys. And thanks to the estimable Geechy Guy for that one.

If you can actually hear swooning, you hear it at the start of “Weekend In New England.” “When can I touch you?” Manilow sings, and there are shouts of, “Now!” He laughs, breaking the song and saying, “Thank you!”

Wonderfully constructed song. This is a real story, and as Manilow always says, the phrase, “Weekend in New England” isn’t in it.

Oh, maybe we know this one: “I am stuck on Band-Aid! ‘Cuz Band-Aid’s stuck on me!” Manilow runs through a few of his commercial jingles from the ’70s. “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is theeeere!”

“I got called to write a commercial for a douche,” he says. “I drew the line there. Besides, nothing rhymes with douche.”

Whoosh.

Displayed grandly behind Manilow is an image of his debut album, from 1973, or as he says, “1821.” He glances at the screen and says, “I look like the Mona Lisa there.”

That was a time when album art actually mattered, which I miss in the same way I miss the smell of a new album when you open the wrapper. But I don’t miss the pops, hiss, skips and warps. Kids, never leave an album in the sun.

Ah. I’d forgotten Donna Summer covered “Could It Be Magic?” Manilow performs that version. With his backing dancers in red sequins … we have groovers.

“So!” Manilow asks at the end of that dance-fest. “What’s your 75-year-old grandfather doing tonight? When I was a kid, the only thing my grandfather could bring up was phlegm!” But as he says, “Age does not matter — unles you’re a banana! And my banana is doing fine, thank you!”

Manilow is feeling it, banana-wise and otherwise.

The song written by Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys, “I Write the Songs,” has the crowd waving glowsticks. Whatever you do, do not bite the glowsticks, folks.

A full-splash “Copacabana” closes this one, with Manilow decked out in a blazing fuschia jacket. He and the backing singers take to a horseshoe-shaped catwalk built especially for the show. This room has had a lot of work over the years, I say from a booth designed for “The Elvis Experience,” a show that lasted for like 24 days a few years ago.

“Copacabana” might seem twice-dated by now, a 1970s song reminicing about the ’50s. But at in three crisp verses, the song tells a whole story. I’ve felt there are two types of people in this world: Tonys, and Ricos. Except for Barry. He stands alone.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like