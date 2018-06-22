Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson terminally ill, reports say

Joe Jackson, 89, who has a home in Las Vegas, is reported to be in grave condition, as sources have reported to multiple media outlets.

Joe Jackson attends The Friars Foundation Gala honoring Robert De Niro and Carlos Slim at The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Pop star Michael Jackson leaves the Santa Barbara County Courthouse with his father, Joe, left, in Santa Maria, Calif., following a day of testimony in Jackson's trial on charges of child molestation on March 15, 2005. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant) FILE - In this March 15, 2005 file photo, Pop star Michael Jackson leaves the Santa Barbara County Courthouse with his father, Joe, left, in Santa Maria, Calif., following a day of testimony in Jackson's trial on charges of child molestation. Jackson, 50, died in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, file)

Joe Jackson legendary father of the Jackson Family on the Soul Train Awards 2017. (Glenn Pinkerton Las Vegas News Bureau)

Joe Jackson arrives at the 2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Joe Jackson, the father of Michael, Janet and Jermaine Jackson and patriarch and architect of the Jackson 5, is suffering from terminal cancer in Las Vegas, according to published reports.

The 89-year-old Jackson, who has a home in Las Vegas, is reported to be in grave condition, as sources have reported to multiple media outlets. Jackson has been in ill health in recent years, suffering from a stroke, dementia and a heart attack. He is reported to be hospitalized in Las Vegas.

A call and text to Jackie Jackson, one of Joe Jackson’s sons and a Las Vegas resident, has not been returned.

The famously domineering Jackson forged a pop super group of his sons Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael. Younger brother Randy later became a member of the group, to be known as the Jacksons. Janet Jackson became a worldwide superstar, too, and daughters LaToya and Rebbie also gained notoriety as recording artists and celebrities.

Jermaine, Tito, Marlon and Jackie headlined the RockTellz & Cocktails series at Planet Hollywood in 2014.

In a story published by Britain’s Daily Mail, Jermaine Jackson talked of the family’s struggles with people described as his “handlers” to see their father.

“No one knew what was going on — we shouldn’t have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this,” Jackson reportedly said. “We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick.”

Jackson is further quoted as saying his father is “very, very frail.”

“The family needs to be by his bedside — that’s our only intention in his final days.”

Jackson has most recently been seen in public at the Soul Train Music Awards in November, and at the Stellar Gospel Awards in March. Both events were held at Orleans Arena.

In June 2017, Joe Jackson was injured in a car crash in Las Vegas. He was hospitalized at University Medical Center.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.