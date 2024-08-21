Janet Jackson coming to Las Vegas for more than New Year’s Eve

Music superstar Janet Jackson has booked a residency where she will play 10 shows on the Las Vegas Strip starting at the end of December.

In this July 8, 2018 file photo, Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Janet Jackson will lead the New Year’s Eve party at Resorts World Theatre, and she plans to stay a lot longer.

Jackson is performing Dec. 30-31, Jan. 3-4, and Feb. 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15, the resort, its booking partner AEG Presents, and Jackson herself on social media, announced Wednesday.

“Janet Jackson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music,” AEG Presents senior vice president Bobby Reynolds said in a statement. “We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre, and to kick off 2025 with a run of sure-to-be-unforgettable shows. This is a residency fans won’t want to miss.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at AXS.com or rwlasvegas.com/entertainment. Information about the show is on those sites.

Jackson previously headlined “Metamorphisis” at Dolby Live from May-August 2019, 18 shows total. She first appeared in Vegas at age 8 in December 1974, at the original MGM Grand (today’s Horseshoe Las Vegas) with the Jackson 5 family act.

The Jackson dates are part of a venue revival, with Carrie Underwood extending her “Reflection” show into ‘25, Kevin Hart still in the headliner lineup, and Celine Dion still in play for next year. Underwood is the last remaining performer of the four original Resorts World Theatre headliners still playing the venue.

Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have closed and Dion has been postponed since the 2021 announcement of the roster of superstars. Underwood continues her series this weekend.

