Janet Jackson’s NYE production to highlight Strip theater ‘relaunch’

Janet Jackson performs onstage during the opening night of her "Metamorphosis" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Farrenton Grigsby/Getty Images for JJ)

Janet Jackson has surfaced as the new superstar headliner at Resorts World Theatre, with TMZ and sources in Las Vegas reporting she is planning a New Year’s Eve return to the Strip.

TMZ reports Jackson plans to play New Year’s Eve at the theater as part of a residency launch. The dates Dec. 30-31 and also Jan. 3-4 are open at the start of ‘25, a timeline consistent with premiering a residency in Las Vegas.

Jackson has an extended-engagement history on the Strip. She starred in “Metamorphosis” from May-August 2019, 18 shows total. She debuted in Vegas at age 8 in December 1974 at the original MGM Grand (today’s Horseshoe Las Vegas) with the Jackson 5 family act.

The Jackson dates can be taken as part of a venue relaunch, with Carrie Underwood extending her “Reflection” show into ‘25, Kevin Hart still in the headliner lineup, and Celine Dion still in play for next year. Underwood is the last remaining performer of the four original Resorts World Theatre headliners still playing the venue.

Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have closed and Dion has been postponed since the 2021 announcement of the roster of superstars.

