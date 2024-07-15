Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Weekend returning to Resorts World

Lil Wayne and Ludacris will be the headline performers for after-parties during Kevin Hart’s annual weekend of comedy on the Las Vegas Strip.

Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Kevin Hart packed the place Friday and Sunday. He’s just announced he’s returning to headline a Labor Day show at Resorts World Theatre.

Hart’s return is a highlight of his annual Hartbeat Weekend.

The annual weekend party runs Aug. 29-Sept. 1. Lil Wayne and Ludacris are scheduled to perform at after-parties at Zouk Nightclub during the multi-day event.

Those who attended Hart’s shows over the weekend included Usher, Penn & Teller and Mr. Beast.

