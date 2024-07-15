Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Weekend returning to Resorts World
Lil Wayne and Ludacris will be the headline performers for after-parties during Kevin Hart’s annual weekend of comedy on the Las Vegas Strip.
Kevin Hart packed the place Friday and Sunday. He’s just announced he’s returning to headline a Labor Day show at Resorts World Theatre.
Hart’s return is a highlight of his annual Hartbeat Weekend.
The annual weekend party runs Aug. 29-Sept. 1. Lil Wayne and Ludacris are scheduled to perform at after-parties at Zouk Nightclub during the multi-day event.
Those who attended Hart’s shows over the weekend included Usher, Penn & Teller and Mr. Beast.
