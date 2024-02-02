Japanese embassy: Swift can ‘comfortably’ make Super Bowl

The Embassy of Japan has made official what has been reported: Taylor Swift can make it to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks with Taylor Swift following the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Taylor Swift waves after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

We have formal confirmation that Taylor Swift can make it to the Super Bowl — from the Embassy of Japan.

That office on Friday issued a statement verifying that Swift can make it to Las Vegas after her show at Tokyo Dome on Feb. 10.

As reported, she needs to run a precision route to make it to Vegas, similar to a Travis Kelce crossing pattern. But it is possible.

From the Japanese embassy, a statement peppered with references to Swift’s music:

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl 58,” said the statement, posted on X.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

Swift herself has not spoken publicly about her plans. Officials are confident she would be given the utmost VIP considerations and treatment. Sam Joffray, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee CEO, said Friday his team has not been notified of Swift’s plans.

“There is no shortage of suite-holders that would love to host her but we know that she’s probably looking for a private suite,” Joffray said. “If you look back over the regular season, she was always with the (Kelce) family. But I don’t have any first hand knowledge of her plans.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.