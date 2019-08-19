Jason Aldean announces shows on Las Vegas Strip

Jason Aldean has mused for years about a run in Las Vegas. He’s found his spot at Park Theater on Dec. 6-8 with “Ride All Night.”

Country music singer Jason Aldean is bringing his show, “Ride All Night," to The Park Theater on the Las Vegas Strip in December.

Jason Aldean performs "I Won't Back Down" on "Saturday Night Live," Oct. 7, 2017, in New York. “Saturday Night Live” paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

“I’ve wanted to bring our show back to Vegas for a while now, and the timing feels right,” Aldean said in a statement Monday morning. “We’re going to pack up the show, set it up for a couple days and hang out with our Vegas family. I’m looking forward to being back.”

Ticket go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Aldean first entertained the idea of a Vegas residency during a visit for the opening of “Duck Commander Musical” at the Rio in April 2015. He reiterated his interest last September at the IHeart Radio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s cool, I’ve got a lot friends who have come out and done that,” Aldean said prior to his appearance at IHeart. “I’d certainly be into it.”

Aldean is the reigning Academy of Country Music Awards Artist of the Decade. He was onstage when the shooting broke out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

