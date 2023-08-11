82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

‘Jersey Boys’ reportedly plotting a Las Vegas return

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
The Las Vegas production of "Jersey Boys" took its final bow in 2016 at Paris Las Vegas. (Courtesy)
The Las Vegas production of "Jersey Boys" took its final bow in 2016 at Paris Las Vegas. (Courtesy)
Frankie Valli addresses the audience at a packed final performance of "Jersey Boys" at Paris La ...
Frankie Valli addresses the audience at a packed final performance of "Jersey Boys" at Paris Las Vegas in 2016. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Producer Michael David, center, and other members of the production of "Jersey Boys" accept the ...
Producer Michael David, center, and other members of the production of "Jersey Boys" accept the award for best musical during the 60th annual Tony Awards in June 2006 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

Ex-cast members of “Jersey Boys” have been performing around Las Vegas ever since the jukebox musical closed at Paris Theater in 2016. Frankie Valli, an original member of the Four Seasons who co-created the musical, headlines a residency at the Westgate starting in October.

We’re now hearing “Jersey Boys” itself is set for a revival in an off-Strip hotel. We are wagering on The Orleans, home of Orleans Showroom. If it’s not there, it’s not here.

Sources familiar with the show report there are plans to bring a touring version of the Broadway production to Vegas this fall. Air Supply’s performances Sept. 1-2 are the only shows booked at the 850-seat venue (designed by Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, true story) before the end of the year.

The Vegas show is to be the only “Jersey Boys” musical performing anywhere in North America. The production is running a West End residency and also touring the U.K. The Las Vegas show shut down Sept. 18, 2016. Production company Dodgers Theatricals announced the move after nearly 3,300 performances over eight years at two Strip hotels. “Jersey Boys” Vegas run opened in May 2008 at Palazzo Theater and moved to Paris in 2012.

The Broadway show ended its 11-year run January 15, 2017, after 4,642 performances at the August Wilson Theatre.

But the show’s heritage remains strong around VegasVille. Ex-Vegas cast member Travis Cloer just performed Tuesday at Myron’s with his Top Shelf Players band, with ex-“JB” associate conductor Chris Lash as MD. “Jersey Boys” lead music director/conductor Keith Thompson presents his “God Lives In Glass” choir concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Hall. Former “JB” performers Douglas Crawford, Jeff Leibow, Buck Hujabre and Deven May star as The Fourmers (playing off “formers,” hah) at South Point Showroom.

And Valli returns to International Theater Oct. 26-27, continuing Jan. 12-14, April 4-6, July 4-6, and Oct. 24-26 2024. Valli turns 90 in May, and married longtime girlfriend, Jackie Jacobs, at Westgate in June. As usual in his stage show, Valli is backed by the Four Seasons. His shows sell out.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
4
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
5
‘Ticket in, bonus out’ could increase casino slot machine revenue
‘Ticket in, bonus out’ could increase casino slot machine revenue
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Lady Gaga announces fall dates for Strip performances
Lady Gaga announces fall dates for Strip performances
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Bucky Heard goes solo, but remains Righteous
Bucky Heard goes solo, but remains Righteous
A very Vegas wedding party: 200 couples, all-star lineup
A very Vegas wedding party: 200 couples, all-star lineup
Raiderettes dance in rock-orchestra concert in downtown Las Vegas
Raiderettes dance in rock-orchestra concert in downtown Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency: New venue, November launch
Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency: New venue, November launch