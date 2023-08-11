‘Jersey Boys’ reportedly plotting a Las Vegas return

The Orleans Showroom is expected to host the revival of “Jersey Boys.”

The Las Vegas production of "Jersey Boys" took its final bow in 2016 at Paris Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Frankie Valli addresses the audience at a packed final performance of "Jersey Boys" at Paris Las Vegas in 2016. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Producer Michael David, center, and other members of the production of "Jersey Boys" accept the award for best musical during the 60th annual Tony Awards in June 2006 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

Ex-cast members of “Jersey Boys” have been performing around Las Vegas ever since the jukebox musical closed at Paris Theater in 2016. Frankie Valli, an original member of the Four Seasons who co-created the musical, headlines a residency at the Westgate starting in October.

We’re now hearing “Jersey Boys” itself is set for a revival in an off-Strip hotel. We are wagering on The Orleans, home of Orleans Showroom. If it’s not there, it’s not here.

Sources familiar with the show report there are plans to bring a touring version of the Broadway production to Vegas this fall. Air Supply’s performances Sept. 1-2 are the only shows booked at the 850-seat venue (designed by Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, true story) before the end of the year.

The Vegas show is to be the only “Jersey Boys” musical performing anywhere in North America. The production is running a West End residency and also touring the U.K. The Las Vegas show shut down Sept. 18, 2016. Production company Dodgers Theatricals announced the move after nearly 3,300 performances over eight years at two Strip hotels. “Jersey Boys” Vegas run opened in May 2008 at Palazzo Theater and moved to Paris in 2012.

The Broadway show ended its 11-year run January 15, 2017, after 4,642 performances at the August Wilson Theatre.

But the show’s heritage remains strong around VegasVille. Ex-Vegas cast member Travis Cloer just performed Tuesday at Myron’s with his Top Shelf Players band, with ex-“JB” associate conductor Chris Lash as MD. “Jersey Boys” lead music director/conductor Keith Thompson presents his “God Lives In Glass” choir concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Hall. Former “JB” performers Douglas Crawford, Jeff Leibow, Buck Hujabre and Deven May star as The Fourmers (playing off “formers,” hah) at South Point Showroom.

And Valli returns to International Theater Oct. 26-27, continuing Jan. 12-14, April 4-6, July 4-6, and Oct. 24-26 2024. Valli turns 90 in May, and married longtime girlfriend, Jackie Jacobs, at Westgate in June. As usual in his stage show, Valli is backed by the Four Seasons. His shows sell out.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.