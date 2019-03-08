‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ to broadcast from Las Vegas Strip venue

Jimmy Kimmel surely remembers the place as the Aladdin Theater for the Performing Arts. Today, it’s known as Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, and it’s where Kimmel is bringing his ABC late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” for taping April 1-5.
The show is airing for the first time from Kimmel’s home town of Las Vegas. Show times are 4:30 p.m. April 1-2, and 3:30 p.m. April 3-5. Tickets are available at www.kimmelinvegas.com.
We're taking the show to #VEGAS April 1-5 from @CaesarsEnt's @ZapposTheater & you're invited! https://t.co/NSzdtTFZFJ #KimmelinVegas pic.twitter.com/cZXteJqkGT
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 8, 2019
Kimmel promises “top-flight celebrity guests,” and his producers have been scouring the scene for classic-Las Vegas individuals and images, along with leading headliners.
Kimmel, a Clark High School grad who attended UNLV, is opening Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at Linq Promenade this year. The original, announced timeline was for a spring opening.
