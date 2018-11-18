John Katsilometes covers Las Vegas entertainment in ‘PodKats!’

“PodKats!” my new man-about-town podcast, is up and running (similar to myself) on the Review-Journal website.

John Katsilometes, columnist, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, Las Vegas, Jan. 20, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

“PodKats!” my new man-about-town podcast, is up and running (similar to myself) on the Review-Journal website. An offshoot of this column,”PodKats!” chronicles the stories of entertainers and newsmakers in VegasVille. Find the first five episodes at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. The show is also available on such online platforms as iTunes and Google. Credit, or blame, me for the show’s title.

Frankie Moreno wrote the show’s theme song, “The Biggest Cat In Town” (or, if you will, “Kat” in town). So far we have banked more than 20 interviews with subjects such as rock legend Carlos Santana, ex-Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman; guitar great and front man Jerry Lopez of Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns; Vinny Adinolfi of The Bronx Wanderers; Tenors of Rock at Harrah’s; and 12-year Vegas performer Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie.

We will post again next week, with a “PodKats!” episode starring Planet Hollywood headlining magician Criss Angel, “The Showman” Frankie Scinta of South Point Showroom, and “Zombie Burlesque” star Enoch Augustus Scott. Upcoming shows will spotlight rockers Rockie Brown and Jason Tanzer; tireless “Sexxy” front woman and producer Jennifer Romas; and the the wonderful vocalist Stephanie Calvert of Starship featuring Mickey Thomas.

Similar to my Kats! Bureau outposts, PodKats is recorded in the field, in such haunts as Red Rock Lounge, South Point Showroom, Westgate Cabaret and the Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro. As I say to my friends in the entertainment community, PodKats is like “The Love Boat.” Eventually, everybody gets to ride it.