Jon Gruden becoming quite the Las Vegas scenester

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2020 - 10:44 am
 

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden is becoming something of a scenester in our city, further expanding our civic image. Gruden and comic impressionist Frank Caliendo, who performs a rote portrayal of Gruden, attended Saturday night’s Aerosmith show at Park Theater.

Caliendo posted a quick clip to social media, saying, “All right, man, we’re gonna see some Aerosmith tonight. You ready?”

The comic panned to Gruden, seated next to him in the theater’s VIP section. Gruden nodded, gave his Chucky look, and said, “Rock and roll, man.”

Gruden also met the band, which returns to Park MGM on May 20 for a seven-show set in its “Deuces Are Wild” residency.

Last month, Gruden has visited Carrot Top at Luxor and took in the Conor McGregor-Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone UFC 246 bout at T-Mobile Arena. On Thursday, the coach sat with team owner Mark Davis during the Golden Knights-St. Louis Blues game at T-Mobile Arena.

The line of fans awaiting selfies with the two stretched high up the aisle. And by Sunday afternoon, Caliendo reported that his video from the theater had generated a half-million views.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

