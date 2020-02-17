Jon Gruden becoming quite the Las Vegas scenester

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden is becoming something of a scenester in our city, further expanding our civic image.

Jon Gruden discusses the teams move to Las Vegas in Oakland on Monday, Dec. 30. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden is becoming something of a scenester in our city, further expanding our civic image. Gruden and comic impressionist Frank Caliendo, who performs a rote portrayal of Gruden, attended Saturday night’s Aerosmith show at Park Theater.

Caliendo posted a quick clip to social media, saying, “All right, man, we’re gonna see some Aerosmith tonight. You ready?”

The comic panned to Gruden, seated next to him in the theater’s VIP section. Gruden nodded, gave his Chucky look, and said, “Rock and roll, man.”

Gruden also met the band, which returns to Park MGM on May 20 for a seven-show set in its “Deuces Are Wild” residency.

Viva Las Vegas played by @Aerosmith in Vegas.

This should be a @Raiders promotion.

Wait for it..#RockNRollGrudens

Thanks @parkmgm Theater and Aerosmith. What a blast!

Plus, I have no idea where or when Jon got the hat. https://t.co/nsm26tw1ut pic.twitter.com/l6TsDGxkE2 — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) February 16, 2020

Last month, Gruden has visited Carrot Top at Luxor and took in the Conor McGregor-Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone UFC 246 bout at T-Mobile Arena. On Thursday, the coach sat with team owner Mark Davis during the Golden Knights-St. Louis Blues game at T-Mobile Arena.

The line of fans awaiting selfies with the two stretched high up the aisle. And by Sunday afternoon, Caliendo reported that his video from the theater had generated a half-million views.

