Jose Canseco delays Bigfoot tour, launching Las Vegas car wash

Jose Canseco is putting his Bigfoot RV tour in idle, turning instead to car cleanliness.

Jose Canseco’s Showtime Car Wash is hosting its grand opening and red-carpet event (yes, a carpet walk) on Oct. 26 at the business’s new location at 5893 W. Tropicana Ave.

This is indeed an offshoot business from the slugging entrepreneur, the first in what Canseco hopes is a string of such businesses.

Canseco has also pushed back plans for his Bigfoot Expedition RV tour, which he announced in February, to much fanfare. The concept was for five interested parties (and this would be an interesting party) to put up $5,000 to tour the Southern Nevada desert looking for Bigfoot while listening to Canseco tell stories.

Canseco’s manager Morgan Strelow says the plan has been “back-burnered,” as a production company is interested in documenting the event.

But until then, Canseco’s car wash is the thing. See you on the carpet.

