Journey to be first rock band to headline Theatre at Resorts World

Journey’s rock-orchestra show is set for four performances this July at the 5,000-seat venue.

Arnel Pineda and Neal Schon of Journey (Erik Kabik).

Guitar legend Neal Schon of Journey is shown performing at a press conference at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Kabik Photo Group)

Journey is breaking ground on the Strip, as the first rock band to play the Theatre at Resorts World.

The legendary rockers are performing a rock-symphony production July 15, 16, 22 and 23 at the 5,000-seat venue. The band will be backed by an orchestra assembled specially for the show (tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment).

Journey’s current touring roster is co-founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums and vocals), Todd Jensen (bass) and Jason Derlatka (keyboards and vocals).

J0urney also played a symphonic show in December at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, just after a six-show series at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The set list is to be filled with such generation-spanning hits as “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” and “Who’s Crying Now.”

