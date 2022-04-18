Journey to be first rock band to headline Theatre at Resorts World
Journey’s rock-orchestra show is set for four performances this July at the 5,000-seat venue.
Journey is breaking ground on the Strip, as the first rock band to play the Theatre at Resorts World.
The legendary rockers are performing a rock-symphony production July 15, 16, 22 and 23 at the 5,000-seat venue. The band will be backed by an orchestra assembled specially for the show (tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment).
Journey’s current touring roster is co-founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums and vocals), Todd Jensen (bass) and Jason Derlatka (keyboards and vocals).
J0urney also played a symphonic show in December at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, just after a six-show series at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The set list is to be filled with such generation-spanning hits as “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” and “Who’s Crying Now.”
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.