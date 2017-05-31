Kathy Griffin’s ‘beheading’ controversy reaches the Strip

Kathy Griffin arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin act as hosts during the events in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York on December 31, 2016. (Stephanie Keith/Reuters)

Kathy Griffin is not booked to perform again in “Aces of Comedy” at the Mirage.

That doesn’t necessarily mean she’s finished in the stand-up comedy series. It doesn’t mean there are plans for her to return, either.

The result of coincidental scheduling, Griffin performed at Terry Fator Theater at Mirage on Friday night. Tuesday, she posted a photo and video of her holding a bloodied, severed mask of President Trump.

Wednesday, Griffin was hit with a cascade of criticism.

The veteran stand-up comic and TV host apologized on her Twitter page for the stunt, closing her comments with,” I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.” But that failed to assuage the concerns at CNN, which announced it had fired Griffin from her annual New Year’s Eve co-hosting gig from Times Square with network anchor Anderson Cooper.

Meantime, MGM Resorts officials reminded the masses that Griffin is not actually scheduled to perform again at the Mirage. Period. She has not been booked in the “Aces” lineup, but company officials declined to say if she would be back and if her controversial posts would change their plans to return her to the Mirage stage.

In a statement issued Wednesday, members of MGM’s communications team corrected early reports that Griffin was scheduled to return to the Mirage or perform at any MGM Resorts hotel. They added: “The incident in question clearly crosses the line of respect and decency and is not something we support or condone.”

Griffin had been in regular rotation in the “Aces” series since her debut in March 2012. The lineup also features such top comics as Daniel Tosh, Ron White, Wayne Brady, Kathleen Madigan, Jay Leno, Wayne Brady and Bill Maher (White is up next this Friday and Saturday).

Should MGM Resorts decline to sign her for future shows, several venues on and off the Strip are seeking headliners who can fill showrooms. Griffin offers new, and even unique, challenges. But if anyone wants to take on those risks, she can fill a room.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.