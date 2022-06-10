Katy Perry unlocks possibility of more ‘Play’ dates

On “Katy Perry Day” in Las Vegas, the superstar considers performing past this year on the Strip.

Resorts World Theatre headliner Katy Perry, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, Senior Vice President of Concerts West/AEG Presents, Las Vegas John Nelson and Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella attend a ceremony to present Perry with a ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip and proclaim June 8 as Katy Perry Day at Resorts World Las Vegas on June 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Presents / Resorts World Las Vegas)

It was hot enough to melt plastic mushrooms on Wednesday afternoon at Ayu Dayclub. But Katy Perry was the queen of cool, a ray of sunshine while holding the key to frivolity.

How about all that, as we recognize Perry as the latest recipient of the Key to The Las Vegas Strip? Along with the oversized silver key (for display purposes only, the real one is quite smaller), Perry was awarded June 8 as Katy Perry Day in Las Vegas. Or, rather, in Clark County, which County Commissioner Tick Segerblom was quick to remind is where Resorts World is actually located.

But it’s all classic Vegas vibes for the woman who penned, “Waking up in Vegas” abou the night she staged a fake wedding in our city. The event at the Ayu pool deck was a way to announce Perry’s “Play” at Theatre at Resorts World has been extended through October.

Whether we see more “Play” dates after October is left to fate. I asked Perry if there was anything in her vision, or on her schedule, that would prevent her from extending “Play” into next year.

“I think it’s going to be about the demand, it’s going to be about what people want, and how much they want of it,” Perry said. “I have definitely seen in the past, other artists, put a show on and to their delight, it doesn’t go off (stage) for years. It is exiting to even have the idea of that opportunity, especially when there is so much out there, so much choice.”

The flashy, splashy production is gaining momentum after premiere in December. Perry continues her high-profile role as judge on “American Idol,” along with co-Resorts World star Luke Bryan and music legend (and Encore Theater headliner). Lionel Richie.

The “Idol” keeps Perry in play. So does the upcoming “Elizabeth The First” podcast, for which she narrates Elizabeth Taylor’s biography. The release date for the 10-part series is to be announced.

Perry’s production seems built for the long term. She’s employed many grandiose elements you might be familiar with, by now, across social media. There’s a towering orange commode, a field of mushrooms, crushed beer can, a soiled tube sock, a giant face cover (the mirthsome “Mr. Maskie”), and soldiers brandishing crayons.

Perry seized a familiar line, while considering her future

“I like to change my mind, like I change my clothes, which is quoting one of my own lyrics,” she said.”But I will always be adding and spicing up and upping my game.”

The lyric is borrowed from “Hot N’ Cold,” which on a torrid Vegas afternoon, felt right.

Sounding off

A hotel smoke alarm helped usher in “Katy Perry Day,” as Perry answered questions after accepting her key. “I always wanted to have a residency (woooop, woooop!) when Las Vegas was coming back (woooop!), I had to see Gaga on her first night, and that was amazing (woooop!),” like that. Perry paused initially, then just proceeded through the distraction. She is a total pro.

We suggested that Perry’s neon-green dress might have tripped the alarm. Nope. Resorts World President Scott Sibella said “dust on a furnace” activated the alarm. “Dust On a Furnace,” along with “Dopamine” are terms from Wednesday’s event that would be great titles for something.

The incident sparked memories of similar alarm intrusions. The media preview for “Love” at the Mirage in June 2006 was cut short by a smoke alarm. In 2012, the opening night of “Viva Elvis” at Aria was halted for the same reason in February 2010. In every instance, the alarms did what they are supposed to do. You want them to sound a warning when detecting possible smoke (hence the term, smoke detectors). This is true in entertainment events, in theaters, on pool decks, everywhere.

(State) Farm aid

Garth Brooks and Cedric The Entertainer headlined the State Farm 100 convention show at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday. Cedric is actually a former State Farm Insurance claims adjuster, from his days as a student at Southeast Missouri State University.

Cedric performed first. Brooks followed with a two-hour set that mirrored his July 2021 concert at Allegiant, the first country superstar to play the venue. Trisha Yearwood joined for “Shallow” and “She’s in Love With the Boy.” Brooks covered Bob Dylan (“Make You Feel My Love”), Bob Seger (“Turn The Page”) and Billy Joel (“Piano Man”) in his encore.

Word is the crowd was excited, well-behaved, not nearly as unruly as (for instance) the Metallica or a Raiders’ crowd. Maybe if Brooks had uncorked “Enter Sandman,” the result would have been different …

Get this

Lyle Lovett played a role in the the 1997 movie “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” the adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson’s groundbreaking book. Lovett had one line. More from Lovett in the coming days. He and his Large Band co-headline with Chris Isaak at the Theater at Virgin Hotels on June 18.

Cool Hang Alert

Pasties meet pastries Sunday at “A Touch of Burlesque” brunch at 2 p.m. Sunday at Centerfolds on Paradise Road, across from Virgin Hotel. Performances are scheduled from Tropicana at Laugh Factory headliner Murray Sawchuck, Enoch Augustus Scott of “Zombie Burlesque” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, Lori Legacy as Dolly Parton, and cast members from “MJ Live” at the Trop and Chippendales at the Rio. The event is a benefit for Nevada SPCA. Brunch packages start at $65, go to atouchofburlesquelv.com for more info.

