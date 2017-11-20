Kendra Wilkinson ‘super sick,’ spikes Saturday’s ‘Sex Tips’ shows

A flu-like illness involving co-star Kendra Wilkinson of “Sex Tips For a Straight Woman From A Gay Man” caused the cancellation of both performances of that show Saturday night.

Kendra Wilkinson stars in “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man” at Paris Las Vegas. (SPI Entertainment)

Wilkinson posted on Twitter that she was “super sick” and headed to the emergency room.

Super sick. Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn’t cancel both. Sorry late show. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017

By this afternoon, Wilkinson said she was feeling all right after earlier joking about being treated with morphine.

Initially, Wilkinson tweeted that she was unwell and would call off the late-night performance of the show at Paris Las Vegas. She later said she was canceling the early show, too.

“Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I’ll make it up to you,” she posted. Wilkinson added that she was “about to get morphine. Lol #byebye.”

Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I’ll make it up to you. 😪 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017

Her update today. “Better today n will be back on stage tonight. The pain n aches were so bad last night. Nothing serious they found but on antibiotics n pain meds today. Thanks for your concern everyone. Love you.”

Better today n will be back on stage tonight. The pain n aches were so bad last night. Nothing serious they found but on antibiotics n pain meds today. Thanks for your concern everyone. Love you. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) November 19, 2017

“Sex Tips” producer Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment and a publicist for the production said tonight they had spoken with Wilkinson and her reps. They confirmed both shows Saturday were cancelled and tonight’s 7 p.m. show would be performed.

Recently, it was revealed that Wilkinson and co-star Jai Rodriguez will perform their last “Sex Tips” show Jan. 2.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.