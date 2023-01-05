Kevin Hart’s March at Resorts World is just the start

Kevin Hart says of playing Resorts World, “The intimacy of the theatre combined with the energy of Las Vegas audiences is unparalleled.”

FILE - Kevin Hart poses for a portrait at the opening of his new vegan fast-food restaurant "Hart House" on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP).

Since opening in November 2021, Resorts World Theatre has staged pop, rock, country and magic headliners. The venue is now bolstering its comedy presence.

Film and stand-up star Kevin Hart is returning to Resorts World March 17-18. That’s merely the beginning, as we anticipate more dates this year. Hart has performed four shows at Resorts Wold Theatre on his “Reality Check Tour,” including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

But Hart’s series is not being billed as a “residency.” We’ll go with “extended engagement.” He joins recording stars Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and famed illusionist David Blaine in rotation at Resorts World.

“Being one of the first comedians to take the stage at Resorts World Theatre in 2022 and ringing in the New Year from the venue was an unforgettable experience,” Hart said in a news release issued Wednesday. “The intimacy of the theatre combined with the energy of Las Vegas audiences is unparalleled, and I’m thrilled to bring my ‘Reality Check’ Tour back for more performances in 2023.”

Hart has taped his upcoming Peacock comedy special, which is to debut in April, at Resorts World. He also appeared live on CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Hart flayed CNN for barring the co-hosts from drinking alcohol on the air during the celebration from Times Square.

“What’s going on? I can’t believe this right now,” Hart said during a video-chat with the duo from Resorts World. “I’m watching you guys and you’re completely sober. This is disappointing. You’re sober. What’s happening? What is happening right now?”

What was happening was Cooper laughing through the interview, as Hart threw back tequila shots of his liquor brand, Gran Coramino. “You guys can’t say anything about it but I can. I can say things about it. This is absolute (expletive). I don’t like it one bit. I’m going to say what you want to say … I can’t believe this,” said the comic star, never one to mince words.

Cool Hang Alert

Twinning out upcoming shows by Live Music Society. The band opened for Janet Jackson’s New Year’s Eve performance at Wynn Las Vegas. LMS is at Mandalay Bay’s Rhythm & Riffs from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday, and at The Strat’s Remix lounge from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover, no hassles, and get into the groove.

