Knight moves: Sir Elton commands millions in corporate gig

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer performed for 35,000 Cisco Live conventioneers Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium.

Elton John acknowledges the crowed during his ''Farewell Yellow Brick Road,'' final tour at Allegiant Stadium, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

In November 2022, Elton John told his crowd at Allegiant Stadium he’d performed 469 shows in Las Vegas. Now it’s 470, as he has tacked on a lucrative corporate gig.

Sir Elton was the superstar headliner Wednesday night at AI communications company Cisco Live at Allegiant Stadium. Industry sources report a rock legend in John’s strata would receive $5 million for such a show. The crowd estimates were about 35,000, with seating set in the same configuration for John’s Allegiant show in ’22.

Cisco is the international digital communication company based in San Jose, California. Its convention opened Sunday and closes Thursday. Tom Brady delivered the keynote address Wednesday morning. F1 star Oscar Piastri was among the celeb guests. More than 50,000 conventioneers were expected at the four-day event.

Sir Elton played his characteristically hit-filled set, with “Rocket Man,” “Candle In The Wind” and “Benny and the Jets” in the mix. This was a full show, 90 minutes, with his backing band, which was said to be as tight as ever.

John presented his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” series as his last tour, ever. We’ve heard that before, from myriad superstars (including the Eagles, who are still touring and are expected to announce a run at the Sphere, any time now). There has been speculation in the Las Vegas entertainment community that John could return to Las Vegas, possibly with a scaled-back residency on the Strip.

As he said in his show in ’22, the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” rocker has played Las Vegas more than any city throughout his 50-plus year career.

Convention authority is untouchable when it comes to…conventions. pic.twitter.com/dps6k83if7 — Kip Kelly (@kipthekelly) June 6, 2024

John hosted two series at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, “The Red Piano” from 2004-09, and “Million Dollar Piano” from 2011-18. John played 444 shows in those two residencies.

The 77-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer started his run in Vegas in September 1971, with a show at Las Vegas Convention Center. Among his headlining performances, Sir Elton has also played the late, great Circus Maximus at Caesars Palace on New Year’s Eve 1999, and several shows at MGM Grand Garden with Billy Joel in 2001 and 2003.

