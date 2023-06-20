KTNV’s ‘The Morning Blend’ host leaves show

JJ Snyder says she wants to dabble in stage entertainment after leaving “The Blend” next month.

The Morning Blend host JJ Snyder celebrates winning $10,000 for her charity of choice, Win Win Entertainment, during a Winfall game to debut International Game Technology’s new Let’s Make a Deal Video Slots at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Emcee JJ Snyder, TAF CEO Christine Robinson and emcee Jeff Civillico with Best in Show winner Joker. (Lucinda Flint Photography)

JJ Snyder says she wants to be a showgirl.

Well, there is no time like the present.

The popular co-host of “The Morning Blend” midday entertainment and lifestyle show is ending her time with ABC affiliate KTNV Channel 13. Snyder’s contract with the station is due to expire next month. Her final broadcast is set for July 14. Her final official day on the job is July 17.

Snyder announced her plans Tuesday morning on social media.

Snyder says her showgirl dreams have been “no secret.” In her role as media personality, she’s danced onstage at Bally’s, been sawed in half, walked in feathers and even drummed on Ringo Starr’s kit backstage at Planet Hollywood.

But pursuing a full-time entertainment career is not Snyder’s primary career objective (she has said “maybe a cameo” is in her future). But she does plan to advance her broadcast career in Southern Nevada.

“I had a really hard decision to make, and I am just kind of choosing to go for it and take the next step in whatever that might mean in my career,” Snyder said. “I just feel like a there is a lot of buzz in town. I feel like the city is expanding, and I feel I want to expand.”

Snyder has been host of “The Blend” for seven years, mostly with Shawn Tempesta and more recently with a wide-ranging rotation of such well-known Vegas figures as Dayna Roselli, Stacey Gualandi, Jeff Civillico, Murray Sawchuck, John Di Domenico and Michael Yo.

“The Blend’s” current co-host, Jessica Rosado, will continue in that role upon Snyder’s departure.

Snyder arrived in Vegas after serving as an entertainment columnist at KABC/ABC7 in L.A. for two years ending in 2014. She was also a producer and writer on “America’s Most Wanted” from 2009-2011, and beginning in 2000 had bit parts in such TV shows as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Two and a Half Men,” “CSI,” and “NCIS.”

Snyder will miss the daily, live-TV experience at KTNV. She referred to the departure as “bittersweet.”

“I’ve had the most amazing opportunities through Channel 13,” Snyder said. “When you spend this many hours dedicated to something, this is my family.”

