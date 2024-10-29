Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars announce ‘Live in Las Vegas’ video

The video for “Die With a Smile,” which was recorded on the Las Vegas Strip, is being released along with the video for Lady Gaga’s newest single.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer reunites with band on Las Vegas Strip

Bruno Mars performs during Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS)

Bruno Mars, in a shirt he describes as "Vegas, baby," performs at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ramos)

Lady Gaga gestures during filming for the Graham Norton Show, at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, in London, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. (Matt Crossick/PA via AP)

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars ran through “Die With a Smile” twice at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Aug. 27. Now we know why.

The song has been produced as a music video to stream at 6 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday. Gaga announced the duet, released in July, and her new single “Disease” are being issued together. Aptly, the video’s formal title is “Die With a Smile: Live in Las Vegas.”

On Monday, Mars posted a full run of “Die With a Smile,” also from Dolby Live but solo, on his official X page.

DISEASE MUSIC VIDEO

DIE WITH A SMILE LIVE IN LAS VEGAS

6PM PT / 9PM ET TONIGHT

DOUBLE FEATURE HAPPY HALLOWEEN pic.twitter.com/LK4CewuIft — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 29, 2024

Mars is due back at Dolby Live on Dec. 18; 20 – 21, 27; and 30 – 31. The 15-time Grammy Award winner continues to oversee programming at The Pinky Ring music club at Bellagio.

Gaga has said from the stage she intends to return to Las Vegas, but has not specified those plans.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.