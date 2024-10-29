Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars announce ‘Live in Las Vegas’ video
The video for “Die With a Smile,” which was recorded on the Las Vegas Strip, is being released along with the video for Lady Gaga’s newest single.
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars ran through “Die With a Smile” twice at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Aug. 27. Now we know why.
The song has been produced as a music video to stream at 6 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday. Gaga announced the duet, released in July, and her new single “Disease” are being issued together. Aptly, the video’s formal title is “Die With a Smile: Live in Las Vegas.”
On Monday, Mars posted a full run of “Die With a Smile,” also from Dolby Live but solo, on his official X page.
DISEASE MUSIC VIDEO
DIE WITH A SMILE LIVE IN LAS VEGAS
6PM PT / 9PM ET TONIGHT
DOUBLE FEATURE HAPPY HALLOWEEN pic.twitter.com/LK4CewuIft
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 29, 2024
Mars is due back at Dolby Live on Dec. 18; 20 – 21, 27; and 30 – 31. The 15-time Grammy Award winner continues to oversee programming at The Pinky Ring music club at Bellagio.
Gaga has said from the stage she intends to return to Las Vegas, but has not specified those plans.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.