Lady Gaga cracks top-10, but Celine is still Vegas resident queen

Lady Gaga is the fourth woman to achieve the $100 million milestone in Las Vegas, joining Dion, J Lo and Cher.

Lady Gaga's "Jazz + Piano" will have run for 48 performances when the show closes on July 6, 2024. (Al Powers)

Lady Gaga's "Jazz + Piano" will have run for 48 performances when the show closes on July 6, 2024. (Al Powers)

Lady Gaga's "Jazz & Piano" will have run for 48 performances when the show closes on Saturday. (Al Powers)

“Jazz + Piano” could have been called “Jazz + Dinero.”

Lady Gaga’s twin productions of “J+P” and “Enigma” established a financial milestone at Park Theater/Dolby Live. The dual residencies grossed more than $110 million, placing Gaga in the top 10 of all residencies ever in Las Vegas.

Gaga is now N0. 8, just ahead of Jennifer Lopez and behind Bruno Mars. Celine Dion is No. 1 with “A New Day …” and also No. 2 with “Celine.”

Gaga is the fourth female headliner to achieve the $100 million milestone in Las Vegas, joining Dion, J Lo and Cher.

Gaga’s two shows grossed $110,041,261, selling 376,652 tickets, averaging 5,231 sold per night, with an average ticket price of $292.16. Gaga’s original contract was for $100 million over the entire run, working to just under $1.4 million per show. Not including tips, as we say.

This info is culled by @TouringMedia, which tracks live-entertainment ticket sales internationally. That site, paired with published reports from Billboard Boxscore (which uses only figures reported to the publication) gives a reliable composite read on ticket sales.

However, these figures are not made public by the venues or by concert promoters Live Nation and AEG Presents.

Gaga performed 72 shows — we should say has performed, as she has told her Dolby Live crowds she will be back — from December 2018 through this month. “Enigma,” the wildly inventive pop show, was originally the primary production. But Gaga famously pushed to include a side-saddle jazz production, and performed twice as many “J+P” shows (48) as “Enigma” (24).

Though not on the list as her residency is ongoing, Adele at the Colosseum is expected to gross $220 million by the time the show closes in November. She would certainly reach the top 5, her position depending largely on how Mars (No. 7 overall) sells in his upcoming shows at Dolby Live (Mars is back for seven performances beginning Aug. 20, and should wipe the place out seven times).

Productions on the Strip dominate the list of all-time residencies. Two crack the top 10 overall: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden No. 3 ($257.9 million from 2014 through this year), and Bruce Springsteen on Broadway No. 9 ($113.1 million fro 2017-18).

The full top 10 list for Vegas residencies, all-time, listed money-first:

1. $386.7M: “Celine Dion, “A New Day…,” Colosseum, 2003-07 (192 shows, 2.8M tickets).

2. $296.2M: “Celine Dion, “Celine,” Colosseum, 2011-19, (427 shows, 1.7M tickets).

3. $244.5M: U2. “U2:UV Achtung Baby,” Sphere, 2023-24 (40 shows, 663,000 tickets).

4. $169.7M: Elton John, “The Red Piano,” Colosseum, 2004-09 (247 shows, 982,000 tickets).

5. $137.7M: Britney Spears, “Piece of Me,: Zappos Theater, 2013-17 (248 shows, 916,000 tickets).

6. $136.4M: Elton John, “The Million Dollar Piano,” Colosseum, 2011-18 (189 shows, 777,000 tickets).

7. $124.5M: Bruno Mars, “Bruno Mars at Park MGM, Park Theater-Dolby Live, 2016-present (74 shows, 384,000 tickets)

8. $110.0M: Lady Gaga; “Enigma,” “Jazz + Piano,” Park Theater-Dolby Live, 2018-24 (72 shows, 376,000 tickets).

9. $101.9M: Jennifer Lopez, “All I Am,” Zappos Theater, 2016-2018 (120 shows, 487,000 tickets).

10. $97.4M: Cher, “Cher,” Colosseum at Caesars Palace (192 shows, 698,00 tickets).

The Sphere Show

Sphere officials are in verbal lockdown about a possible “Wizard of Oz” theatrical adaptation being presented inside the bulbous wonder. This is not — yet — an authorized production. Warner Brothers reportedly still needs to approve all creative elements in the iconic film. The content is being transferred from its original 1939 Technicolor film to Sphere technology. Imagine the Cowardly Lion looming as large as Dead & Company’s dancing skeletons, and you get the effect.

This process is said to cost $1 million a minute to execute. Or, $50 million in this instance. The original classic is being edited by half from its 102-minute run time to fit the Sphere presentation rotation.

Maybe it’s a akin to a highlight film, but we feel the potential. As the Good Witch of the North said to Dorothy, “You’ve always had the power my dear, you just had to learn it yourself.”

Great Moments in Social Media

Flavor Flav working out, in the pool, with the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team. No. 24 cap, jewelry but not the clock. Calling out, while treading water, “This is NOT easy!” Worth a search on his Instagram page.

I’m not mad at it …

The idea of Sin City Stones, the Vegas Rolling Stones tribute band, playing The Space. The idea is being tossed around.

Might We Recommend …

Zonya de Laguardia’s “Cha Cha Cha” production show from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at The Composer’s Room at Historic Commercial Center. Have not seen but eager to. Dazzling variety performances are promised. If nothing else, parking is free and you might just run into a member of the Costa clan.

Cool Hang Alert

My man Jassen Allen is off the ships (for now), but still near the water at Mermaid Lounge at Silverton. Allen sings and grooves from 8-11 p.m. Saturday. Music. Laughs. But no cover. Get there.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.