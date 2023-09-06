76°F
Kats

Lady Gaga featured on ‘unbelievable’ Rolling Stones song

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 8:05 am
 
Updated September 6, 2023 - 8:11 am
Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones are pictured. (Cou ...
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, from left, of the Rolling Stones shown in a promotional photo for the band's next album, "Hackney Diamonds," due out Oct. 20. (Mark Seliger)
Lady Gaga is shown at the return of "Jazz + Piano" at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Thursday, Aug. ...
Lady Gaga is shown at the return of "Jazz + Piano" at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The “Jazz + Piano” headliner is collaborating with a legendary rock band.

Lady Gaga is featured on the Rolling Stones’ latest album, “Hackney Diamonds.” She’s on the cut “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

The band announced the release during a promotional event Tuesday night with Jimmy Fallon from Hackney Empire theater in east London.

Gaga joins Stevie Wonder (or, it seems as if she will)on the release. Guitarist Ron Wood called out Wonder’s name and mimed playing the piano as Fallon announced Gaga on the song title called the song “unbelievable.”

“Angry,” the first single from the album, and accompanying video is out now. The album is out Oct. 20.

Andrew Watt, Producer of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards, is producer.

Gaga continues her “J+P” performances Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at Dolby Live.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

